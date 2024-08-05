SHN Maxi Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old
4kg
15kg
Supports strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
Supports brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies over a long growth period, up to 15 months old.
Adapted kibble size
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Crude Protein 28.0% (min.), Crude Fat 14.0% (min.), Calcium 1.104% (min.), Phosphorus 0.840% (min.), Ash 8.7% (max.), Crude Fiber 3.5% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), Vitamin E 475 mg/kg, Vitamin C 390 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (including DHA) 0.69%.
COMPOSITION: corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, duck), wheat gluten, rice, animal fat (chicken, duck), minerals, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins (chicken, turkey), corn gluten, beet pulp, powdered cellulose, soybean oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, algae oil (source of DHA), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.20%), yeasts extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), glucosamine, provitamin A (ß-Carotene), mucossacharides-protein (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Amino acids, Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 4.1 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 53 mg, Zinc: 142 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg, zeolite: 10 g, yucca extract: 0.374 g - potassium sorbate, Antioxidants.