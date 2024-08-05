SHN Mini Indoor Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Supports strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
Supports brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
Indoor living support
Helps reduce stool odour and volume with a combination of prebiotics, highly digestible proteins, and a specific fibre blend.
Precise energy content
Supports an indoor puppy’s growth needs while considering his lifestyle with a precisely controlled energy content.
Adapted kibble size
no text
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 25.0% (min.), Crude Fat 16.0% (min.), Calcium 1.048% (min.), Phosphorus 0.800% (min.), Ash 8.7% (max.), Crude Fiber 2.5% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), Vitamin E 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C 395 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (including DHA): 0.76%.
COMPOSITION: rice, corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, duck), animal fat (chicken, duck), wheat gluten, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins (chicken, turkey), minerals, corn gluten, soybean oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, algae oil (source of DHA), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), yeasts extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein), L-carnitine, provitamin A (ß-Carotene).
ADDITIVES (per kg) Amino acids, Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 144 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg, zeolite: 10 g, yucca extract: 0.372 g - potassium sorbate, Antioxidants.