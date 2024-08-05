SHN Mini Indoor Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) living mainly indoors - Up to 10 months old

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Supports strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

Supports brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

Indoor living support

Helps reduce stool odour and volume with a combination of prebiotics, highly digestible proteins, and a specific fibre blend.

Precise energy content

Supports an indoor puppy’s growth needs while considering his lifestyle with a precisely controlled energy content.

Adapted kibble size

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION