SHN X-Small Ageing 12+ Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for very small breed dogs over 12 years old that weigh up to 4 kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your X-Small senior dog in mind. As your dog gets older, it becomes even more important to maintain the health of its bodily functions to ensure optimal overall health. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is specifically developed to support healthy ageing in very small breed dogs like yours. To support the health of your small dog’s digestive system, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ contains a balance of fibres – including psyllium – that help to facilitate good intestinal transit. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ consists of a variety of other nutrients and antioxidants that help to support healthy cardiac function in your ageing dog. The palatable and small-sized kibble has also been specially developed to adapt to the miniature jaws of small dog.

Read more