Early Renal
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cell.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : Poultry by-products**, chicken meat**, maize flour, wheat flour, pork by-products**, pork blood products**, powdercellulose, corn starch mixture, dried beet pulp, crude lecithins, minerals, sunflower oil refined, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). **Protein sources.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 250 IU, Iron (3b103): 9 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.34 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.7 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2.8 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 28 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.4 g.
|-
|-
|Adult weight's
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|212
|2
|186
|2
|161
|1+1/2
|4
|356
|3+1/2
|314
|3
|271
|2+1/2
|6
|483
|5
|425
|4+1/2
|367
|3+1/2
|8
|599
|6
|527
|5+1/2
|456
|4+1/2
|10
|709
|7
|624
|6
|539
|5+1/2
|15
|960
|9+1/2
|845
|8+1/2
|730
|7+1/2
|20
|1192
|12
|1049
|10+1/2
|906
|9
|25
|1409
|14
|1240
|12+1/2
|1071
|10+1/2
|30
|1615
|16
|1421
|14
|1228
|12+1/2
|35
|1813
|18
|1596
|16
|1378
|14
|40
|2004
|20
|1764
|17+1/2
|1523
|15
|45
|2189
|22
|1927
|19+1/2
|1664
|16+1/2
|50
|2369
|23+1/2
|2085
|21
|1801
|18
|55
|2545
|25+1/2
|2240
|22+1/2
|1934
|19+1/2
|60
|2717
|27
|2391
|24
|2065
|20+1/2
|70
|3049
|30+1/2
|2684
|27
|2318
|23
|80
|3371
|33+1/2
|2966
|29+1/2
|2562
|25+1/2