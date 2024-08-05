Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High fibre
A fibre-rich diet to help regulate intestinal transit.
Adequate energy
Provides maintenance energy levels despite enhanced fibre content.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.
Composition: Vegetable fibres, maize*, animal fats**, rice*, dehydrated poultry proteins*, wheat*, maize gluten*, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork protein*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil**, psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts products, fish oil**, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.48%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA)**, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 52.6%, **Highly digestible fat sources: 11.1%.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, Vitamin E: 510 mg, Vitamin C: 260 mg, Taurine: 1.3 g, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 144 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives, Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.2% - Crude fibres: 11.1% - Fat content: 16.1% - Crude ash: 7.4% - Potassium: 0.8% - Sodium: 0.5% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.7% - EPA/DHA: 0.33% - Metabolisable Energy: 3171 kcal/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight(kg)
|grams
|mix
|grams
|mix
|grams
|mix
|5
|130g
|65g+1/2can
|115g
|49g+1/2can
|99g
|33g+1/2can
|10
|219g
|153g+1/2can
|193g
|127g+1/2can
|167g
|101g+1/2can
|20
|369g
|237g+1can
|324g
|193g+1can
|280g
|149g+1can
|30
|500g
|368g+1can
|440g
|308g+1can
|380g
|248g+1can
|40
|620g
|489g+1can
|546g
|414g+1can
|471g
|340+1can