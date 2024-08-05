Hepatic
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
COMPOSITION : Rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate*, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins*, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), marigold meal. *Protein sources: 13.6%. Highly digestible ingredients: 78.3%.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron (3b103): 122 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 5.9 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 56 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 153 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.4 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 16.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Essential fatty acids: 3.86% - EPA/DHA: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.2% - Total Copper: 3 mg/kg.
