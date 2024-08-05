Hepatic
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Composition: cereals, meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars. Protein sources: Poultry by-products. Highly digestible carbohydrates: rice, maize flour.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, Iron (3b103): 13 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 0.8 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 5.8 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 24 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811): 0.039 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 6.5% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 64.5% - Essential Fatty acids (Linoleic Acid): 1.3% - Sodium: 0.08% - Total copper: 1.7 mg/kg.
|Dog's weight
|Body condition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|143
|3/4
|126
|3/4
|109
|1/2
|4
|241
|1 + 1/4
|212
|1
|183
|1
|6
|327
|1 + 3/4
|288
|1 + 1/2
|248
|1 + 1/4
|8
|406
|2
|357
|1 + 3/4
|308
|1 + 1/2
|10
|479
|2 + 1/2
|422
|2
|364
|1 + 3/4
|15
|650
|3 + 1/4
|572
|2 + 3/4
|494
|2 + 1/2
|20
|806
|4
|710
|3 + 1/2
|613
|3
|25
|953
|4 + 3/4
|838
|4 + 1/4
|725
|3 + 3/4
|30
|1093
|5 + 1/2
|962
|4 + 3/4
|831
|4 + 1/4
|35
|1 227
|6 + 1/4
|1 080
|5 + 1/2
|932
|4 + 3/4
|40
|1356
|6 + 3/4
|1193
|6
|1031
|5 + 1/4
|45
|1481
|7 + 1/2
|1 304
|6 + 1/2
|1126
|5 + 3/4
|50
|1 603
|8
|1411
|7
|1 218
|6
|55
|1722
|8 + 1/2
|1515
|7 + 1/2
|1309
|6 + 1/2
|60
|1838
|9 + 1/4
|1 618
|8
|1397
|7
|70
|2063
|11 + 1/2
|1816
|9
|1 568
|7 + 3/4
|80
|2 281
|11 + 1/2
|2007
|10
|1733
|8 + 3/4