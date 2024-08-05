Hepatic

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 200g

1 x 420g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

