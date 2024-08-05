Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Dental health

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image