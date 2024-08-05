MATURE CONSULT LARGE DOG

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - Over 5 years old

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

Age may affect the vital systems of dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain functions. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

