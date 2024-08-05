NEUTERED ADULT
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
3.5kg
9kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
COMPOSITION : Maize, barley, dehydrated pork protein, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 51 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 133 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude ash: 5.5%, Crude fibres: 7.2%, Omega-6-fatty acid: 2.3%, Omega-3-fatty acid: 0.58%, EPA/DHA: 0.30%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.22%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.