NEUTERED ADULT

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 12 months old

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

