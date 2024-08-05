NEUTERED ADULT LARGE DOG

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 15 months old

Sizes available

12kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.

PRODUCT DETAILS

