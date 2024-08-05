NEUTERED ADULT LARGE DOG
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 15 months old
Sizes available
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, barley, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 128 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude ash: 6.0%, Crude fibres: 7.2%, Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.58%, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.2%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.