NEUTERED JUNIOR
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered medium breed puppies (adult weight: 11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 12 months old
Sizes available
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
OPTIMAL GROWTH
Designed to support a healthy growth of puppies, thanks to the right energy content and balanced intake of protein and minerals.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
A moderate calorie and fat formula, and a right balance of appetite-supporting fibres, help puppies keep their optimal bodyweight during growth.
NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT
A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) and prebiotics to help support natural defences during growth period.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, animal fats, dehydrated pork protein, wheat flour, barley, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.50%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 37 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 49 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 17.0%, Crude ash: 7.2%, Crude fibres: 2.6%, Calcium: 1.25%, Phosphorus: 0.97%, Vitamin E: 460 mg/kg, EPA/DHA: 0.3%, Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 3.26%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.