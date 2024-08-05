NEUTERED JUNIOR

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered medium breed puppies (adult weight: 11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 12 months old

Sizes available

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

OPTIMAL GROWTH

Designed to support a healthy growth of puppies, thanks to the right energy content and balanced intake of protein and minerals.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

A moderate calorie and fat formula, and a right balance of appetite-supporting fibres, help puppies keep their optimal bodyweight during growth.

NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT

A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) and prebiotics to help support natural defences during growth period.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION