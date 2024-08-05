Renal

Renal

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image