Renal Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

1.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble size to help stimulate the small dog appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

