Renal Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble size to help stimulate the small dog appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
COMPOSITION : Rice, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold extract (source of lutein).Protein sources: maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 156 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Dog's weight
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|2.5
|62
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|3
|72
|6/8
|63
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|3.5
|80
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|4.5
|97
|1+1/8
|85
|1
|74
|7/8
|5
|105
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|80
|7/8
|5.5
|113
|1+2/8
|99
|1+1/8
|86
|1
|6
|120
|1+3/8
|106
|1+2/8
|91
|1
|6.5
|128
|1+4/8
|112
|1+2/8
|97
|1+1/8
|7
|135
|1+4/8
|119
|1+3/8
|103
|1+1/8
|7.5
|142
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8
|108
|1+2/8
|8
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+4/8
|113
|1+2/8
|8.5
|156
|1+6/8
|137
|1+4/8
|119
|1+3/8
|9
|163
|1+7/8
|143
|1+5/8
|124
|1+3/8
|9.5
|170
|1+7/8
|149
|1+5/8
|129
|1+4/8
|10
|176
|2
|155
|1+6/8
|134
|1+4/8