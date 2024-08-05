Satiety weight management small dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
S/O INDEX
-
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 28.0% (min.), Crude Fat 7.5% (min.), Calcium 0.720% (min.), Phosphorus 0.592% (min.), Ash 7.0% (max.), Crude Fiber 17.3% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), Magnesium: 0.1%.
COMPOSITION: powdered cellulose, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), wheat gluten, tapioca, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), chicory pulp, corn, corn gluten, animal fat (poultry fat), minerals, fish oil, sodium butyrate, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo oligosaccharide, marigold extract, glucosamine, L-carnitine, mucossacharides-protein (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg) Amino acids, Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 29 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 38 mg, E6 (Zinc): 134 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - potassium sorbate, Antioxidants.