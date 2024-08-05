Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
12 x 410g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: - management - diagnosis: food elimination trial • Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) • Chronic pruritus • Chronic diarrhea NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Acute pancreatitis* • Growth, gestation/lactation *may be fed in case of chronic pancreatitis
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.