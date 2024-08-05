Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice

Wet food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

12 x 410g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

RECOMMENDED FOR CASES OF • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: - management - diagnosis: food elimination trial • Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) • Chronic pruritus • Chronic diarrhea NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF • Acute pancreatitis* • Growth, gestation/lactation *may be fed in case of chronic pancreatitis

BENEFITS

Selected protein

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION