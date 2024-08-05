Urinary S/O Aging7+
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 80 % of all urinary stones.
Aging support
Support dogs’ vitality and cognition thanks to an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Also helps support kidney health.
COMPOSITION: pork by-products, poultry by-products, corn starch mixture. powder cellulose, minerals, pork blood products, sunflower oil refined, maize flour, fish oil, dried tomato pulp, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 210 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 13 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.7% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Moisture: 77.5% - Calcium: 0.19% - Phosphorus: 0.14% - Sodium: 0.1% - Magnesium: 0.013% - Potassium: 0.42% - Chloride: 0.4% - Sulfur: 0.2% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.28% - DL Methionine: 0.054% - protein sources: chicken meats - chicken by-products - pork by-products - pork blood products.