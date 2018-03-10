Puppy nutrition explained

During the first stages of its life, a dog’s nutritional needs are very different to its requirements as a healthy, adult dog. The right food should give your puppy everything it needs to develop effectively at key points in its growth, without you having to give them any supplements.

Nutrition for one month old puppies

At this age, a puppy needs plenty of support for its natural defences. Between four and 12 weeks old, puppies enter an ‘immunity gap’ phase where the protection they’ve received from their mother’s milk begins to wane but their own ability to develop a strong immune system isn’t fully developed. The nutrition you give them during this time can provide natural boosters, like vitamin E and vitamin B. Other nutrients, like mannan oligosaccharides, help support the development of beneficial ‘good bacteria’ in their often-delicate digestive system.

Puppies at two months old and their nutrition

At two months, the focus should be on aiding the development of your puppy’s skeletal structure. For this they need calcium and phosphorus in carefully regulated amounts; these help their skeleton grow effectively, which is essential for their overall health and particularly important in larger dogs, whose bones carry a lot of muscle and body tissue.

Nutrition at four months old

Your puppy’s skeleton is still developing at this stage, so they still need the right nutritional balance of calcium and phosphorus in their diet. Puppies absorb calcium passively – their bodies can’t regulate how much they take in – and so when they’re under six months old, they can’t protect themselves against excessive intake. Overabsorption of calcium can result in several skeletal deformities, so stick to the recommended guidelines: 0.5g of calcium for every kilo in body weight each day.