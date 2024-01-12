The first few days and weeks with your new puppy

Introduce new sounds Puppies have very sensitive hearing so sounds can frighten them. During your puppy’s first week with you, introduce them to sounds such as a hairdryer, doorbell, music and vacuuming. Make sure this experience positive one by playing with your puppy or providing a food reward. Keep the sound low initially so as to not to scare them, then gradually increase the sound as your puppy becomes more comfortable.

Help your puppy explore Your puppy will need to learn how to tackle a variety of environments, terrains and obstacles. So help them on their way by introducing them to stairs or steps and a variety of surfaces.

Travel in the car Whether you’re going to the vet or out for the day, it’s likely your puppy will need to travel in a car at some stage soon. So it’s worth getting them used to it early on.

Get your puppy used to handling The vet will want to check your puppy from nose to tail. It’s best to gently get them used to being picked up and handled all over their body, and make sure this is a pleasant experience from the start.

Use a crate As well as your puppy sleeping in a crate at night, it’s a good idea to get them used to spending time in one during the day. This helps if, for example, you want to keep your puppy in a safe place while you have visitors. Make sure your puppy is used to the crate before they stay in it for the night.