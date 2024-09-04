All you need to know about the breed



Cute, quirky and characterful, the Pug looks almost like a real-life ‘Baby Yoda’. Very in-demand, especially with families, they are renowned for their even-tempered, docile disposition. They’re great with children and other pets, once trained – especially as they have a playful side to their personality – and Pugs are quite smart little dogs, too.

They also have the advantage of being a fairly low-maintenance breed. Their short, smooth coat makes them easy to care for and they require only a moderate amount of exercise. A fairly quiet breed, too, the Pug doesn’t tend to bark that much.

A favourite of dog-lovers for a mere 2,000 years, the Pug was originally bred in China, where snub-nosed dogs have always been in vogue. Brought over to Europe in the 16th century, they have been a popular pet dog, on both sides of the world, ever since.

A member of the toy group of dogs, the Pug is unique in being the only member to share their ancestry with the Mastiff. Notably, both breeds have the same wrinkly features in common.

Small but solid, Pugs have a soft, smooth coat that comes in a range of colours – from silver and apricot to fawn and black. They also have a particularly expressive face. Known for their barrel-shaped body, too, the silhouette is completed by their distinctive curled tail.

One thing to bear in mind is that their squat stature and couch-potato tendencies can make Pugs prone to putting on weight. But no need to worry; as long as they have the right diet and enough exercise, it’s not hard to keep your Pug at their peak. On that note, with an average life expectancy of 12 to 15 years, the Pug has a pretty good lifespan too.

A popular fixture in film and television, the Pug dog breed often pops up on our screens. Perhaps most notably, the Men in Black franchise features Frank – a fictional talking Pug. Also, in the TV series Spin City, Carter’s pet Pug, Rags, frequently steals the show – and a Pug called Bess also appears in The West Wing. Stars one and all!