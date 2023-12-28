Puppy house training
1. Repetition
Doing things at the same time everyday, from feeding and walking to sleeping, helps your puppy get into a regular routine
2. Control
Keeping your puppy on the lead when you take them to the toilet means they don’t wander off and use places free of distractions
3. Consistency
Using the same simple command like "be quick" or "Toilet" just before the puppy urinates that acts as a recognisable trigger for your puppy
4. Reward
Praising your puppy when they go with a treat or praise to let them know that you approve
Expert tips for toilet training
Here are five tips to get your puppy started:
Stay in one or two rooms
Confine your puppy to one or two rooms in the house, where the family spends the most time, so you can keep an eye on them.
Spend time in sleeping area
If you can’t supervise them, encourage them to stay in their sleeping 'box' or crate. Puppies are less likely to soil their sleeping areas.
Regular feeding times
Feed your puppy at regular times, so they get used to the same routine.
Go outside frequently
Take your puppy out frequently during the day, after meals and and naps. And take them to the same place each time, so they recognise their own scent.
Sniffing the floor
If you find your puppy turning around and sniffing the floor indoors, these are signs they may need to go.
What to do when accidents happen
Training your puppy
Training is an important part in socialising your puppy. The better trained your puppy is, the healthier and happier it will be.