Scottish Fold
Scottish Folds have a quiet, sociable character, and while they are prone to sleeping for long periods of the day, they also enjoy playing with their owners.
7/7
About the Scottish fold
Scottish Folds are intelligent, inquisitive and loyal to their family. They are not overly vocal, and when they do speak up, have tiny voices.
This breed gets along well with children and, once properly introduced, other family pets as well.出典：World Cat Congress (WCC)による主要な事実と特性
6/7
品種の詳細
Grooming, training and exercise tips
被毛: 中毛種
サイズ区分: 中型
平均寿命: 12-15 歳
利口 / 忠実な / フレンドリー
サイズ区分: 中型
平均寿命: 12-15 歳
利口 / 忠実な / フレンドリー
特徴
頻繁なグルーミングが必要
室内・室外の生活に適している
子供や他の動物に寛容
室内・室外の生活に適している
子供や他の動物に寛容
このページを「いいね」および「シェア」する