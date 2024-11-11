Preparing for Arrival

Welcome home

Feeding

Health

Growth stages

Socialisation

Training

Grooming

Behaviour

Kitten feeding and nutrition

Feeding your kitten a nutritionally complete diet that is tailored to their specific needs is vital for supporting healthy development and laying the foundation for a healthy future.

Kittens need different food from adult cats

As kittens are growing rapidly, and their digestive and immune systems are developing slowly, they have very specific nutritional needs that are different from adult cats. In particular, kittens need a diet with a higher energy and protein content, plus immune-boosting nutrients and the right balance of vitamins and minerals.

Why your kitten's diet is so important

To help your kitten grow and stay healthy, it’s vital to provide food suitable for their age, lifestyle and specific nutritional needs. They need the right balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Only a well balanced diet will provide essential amino acids such as taurine, which cannot be synthesised by the body.
Sacred Birman kitten sitting indoors next to a red feeding bowl

Birth to 4 months

During this intense growth period, kittens need a diet rich in antioxidants to help build their immunity. They’re ready to wean at four to eight weeks and, initially, their food should have a very soft  texture to help them move on from milk.

Tabby kitten standing indoors eating from a stainless steel feeding bowl

4 to 12 months

Your kitten’s digestive and immune systems are strengthening but still fragile. Their growth rate and energy needs begin to slow, but they still need easily digestible food designed for developing kittens.

Abyssinian kitten standing indoors eating from a white feeding bowl

Adult cats

Once your kitten’s adult teeth are in place at around 12 months, you can slowly switch to adult food. An adult cat’s nutritional needs depend on factors including their size, breed, activity levels and whether they’ve been sterilised. It’s worth getting advice from your vet about switching to the right adult food at the right time for your cat.

Nutrients for healthy growth

There are a range of vital nutrients that your kitten needs during the first months of life to aid growth and development. Kitten diets must provide enough energy and quality proteins to support growth, strengthen the immature immune system and be easily digestible. ROYAL CANIN® diets are nutritionally balanced to offer a complete tailored diet to meet the needs of kittens of all sizes, lifestyles and breeds.

Key nutrients

The science behind ROYAL CANIN® kitten nutrition

We specialise in health nutrition. For us, feeding your kitten isn’t just about building their body and providing energy – it’s about protecting them too. We provide the optimal balance of nutrients to provide defence against disease as well as for energy, cell growth and maintenance.
1/4

Precise nutritional balance

Through our partnerships with breeders, vets and nutritionists, each ROYAL CANIN® formula is created with the utmost precision. They are uniquely placed to meet the specific needs of your kitten’s age, breed, lifestyle and sensitivities.

As well as the finely balanced nutritional quality of our food, we also focus on the following key factors.

Sacred Birman kitten indoors eating from a red bowl
2/4

Highly palatable

Cats and kittens are incredibly sensitive to smells and texture but have a less well-developed sense of taste, which can make them fussy eaters. To increase the appeal of our formulas, we ensure:

  • Ingredients are selected rigorously for odour, density and texture as well as nutritional quality.
  • Kibble texture, shape and size is designed precisely.
  • Food is preserved perfectly.
Kitten sitting indoors eating from a white bowl
3/4

Easily digested

A kitten’s digestive system is delicate, so our kitten formulas are highly digestible to help avoid stomach upsets and aid the absorption of nutrients.

Brown and white kitten sitting in a kitchen eating from a red feeding bowl
4/4

High safety standards

Royal Canin have been setting the standard for the quality assurance and food safety in the pet food industry for over 50 years. Each delivery we receive, and every batch of food we make, are thoroughly tested for its nutritional quality and food safety.

Grey and white kitten sitting indoors next to a stainless steel feeding bowl

Our Kitten Ranges

Royal Canin kitten nutrition supports growth and development by providing all the nutrients essential to a kitten's needs in the first year of life. 

Our Kitten Ranges

Your kitten's feeding schedule

Grey and white kitten standing inside eating from a white feeding bowl

Create the right environment for feeding your kitten

Cats are very sensitive and a variety of factors can put them off their food. They prefer to eat somewhere calm, out of sight and with an easy escape route, and don’t like their food bowl being near their litter box. Keep your kitten’s food bowl away from their water bowl too to prevent the water becoming contaminated with food. And create their feeding area away from your own dining area so they’re not tempted to nibble at your meals.
 
Events such as strangers arriving, arguments, changes in lighting and sudden noises may all affect how much your kitten eats, so keep disturbances to a minimum.

1/2

What are food puzzles?

Food puzzles are toys that hold food and only release it when your kitten interacts with it in the right way.

There are two main types:

  • Stationary puzzles for wet food, including mazes, slow-feeder bowls and boards.
  • Mobile puzzles for dry food, including foraging cups, eggs and balls.

Grey and white kitten laying down on top of a feeding puzzle
2/2

What are the benefits of food puzzles for kittens?

Even when cats are well fed, they still have a strong hunting instinct and food puzzles tap into this. They can benefit your kitten’s physical health by encouraging them to be more active. And they can improve their mental wellbeing and prevent behavioural problems by reducing the boredom, frustration and stress often caused by an indoor life.

Grey tabby kitten standing on a cat tree by a window

How much should my kitten drink?

Cats generally need to drink around 60 ml per kg of body weight – either by drinking or through their food. The temperature, your kitten’s exercise levels and their physical condition affects how much they need to drink, as well as their diet. A kitten fed dry kibbles (which contain around 10% water) will drink more than one fed with wet food (which contains around 80% water).
1/2

Make sure clean water is always available

Keep your kitten’s water topped up and change it at least daily to keep it fresh. Wash water bowls daily too to prevent parasites breeding in them.

Tabby kitten sitting down next to a white bowl
2/2

How to encourage kittens to drink

Cats are opportunistic drinkers so place a few bowls around the house, making sure each one is in a calm place, away from food bowls and litter trays. Also try:

  • Using glass, porcelain or metal bowls – many cats don’t like the taste of water from a plastic bowl.
  • A wide, shallow bowl filled to the brim so your kitten can keep an eye on their surroundings while drinking.
  • Letting your kitten drink from a water fountain or tap – some prefer running water.
Sacred Birman kitten standing on a sink drinking from a tap

Why can mixed feeding be good for kittens?

Mixed feeding is when you feed your kitten a combination of wet and dry food – either at the same meal or at separate meals. It can help to provide balanced nutrition and offer a variety of other health benefits too.

Hydration

Two pouches of wet food a day can provide around 73% of your kitten’s recommended daily water intake.

Palatability

Our wet formulas are designed to be highly appealing to the fussiest of kittens.

Weight management

Wet food’s high moisture content means you can serve a larger portion for the same number of calories.

Dental hygiene

Dry kibbles can help to keep your kitten’s teeth clean thanks to the brushing effect on their teeth as they chew.

Natural grazing

Providing dry food to nibble on throughout the day enables your kitten to follow their natural instinct to eat several small meals daily.

Kitten standing indoors eating from a stainless steel bowl

When should I begin mixed feeding?

A cat’s dietary preferences are influenced by the routines established in their first year. So it’s good to offer your kitten a variety of foods early in life, while always introducing new foods gradually. An ideal time to start mixed feeding is between the ages of two and three months.

Read the article
how to transition onto new food illustration

How to change your kitten’s food

Any sudden changes in diet can cause digestive upsets and may make your kitten wary of their food. So it’s important to introduce new foods slowly during a week-long transition – whether you’re switching to adult food, changing products or introducing mixed feeding.

Read the article

Our Kitten Ranges

ROYAL CANIN® kitten nutrition supports growth and development by providing all the nutrients essential to a kitten's needs in the first year of life.

Our Kitten Ranges

Getting Prepared

Welcome home

Feeding

Health

Growth stages

Socialization

Training

Grooming

Behavior

sacred birman kitten

Kitten feeding and nutrition guide

Rapid growth, discoveries and development just about sum up the first few months of your kitten’s life. Knowing what to do to feed your kitten from the start is vital to support their healthy growth. During their first year, you’ll watch your new pet’s transition from tiny fragile kitten to an independent and curious young adult cat. Most cat breeds reach adulthood at around 12 months but some take longer—Maine Coons, for example, reach adulthood at around 15 months. In nutritional terms, the first year is a delicate stage of a cat’s life. As their bones grow and harden and their brain matures at an incredible pace they need energy, protein and other nutrients. Choosing a food that gives the right balance of all of those will support your kitten’s development and set them up for a long and healthy life.

Kittens versus adult cats: how feeding needs differ

The nutritional needs of kittens are very different from those of adult cats (and completely different from those of humans). Their food should contain more energy and protein than adult cat food, to support bone and muscle growth, as well as plenty of antioxidants to help them build up their immunity. As they explore, play and crucially grow, kittens need food that is adapted to their diminutive size but gives them the right balance of nutrients to support their development. While kittens’ nutritional needs can differ from breed to breed, as a pet owner, you’ll also get to know your own kitten’s unique needs.

feeding your kitten through each stage of life

Foundation for growth: why your kitten’s diet is so important

From the outside it may look like it’s all play, napping and cuddles but your new pet is going through an intense period of growth. It’s important that your kitten’s food is up to the task of supporting their development. After all, the smallest and newest member of your household has an impressive list of nutritional requirements. Their food needs to be easy on their fragile digestive system and adapted to their tiny mouth and teeth. A diet that lacks the right nutrients in the right amounts can affect development. Kittens need protein to support the growth of their muscles and skeletons, for example. Not getting enough can cause joint and bone problems in later life. While kittens are protected by their mother’s immunity at birth, this protection fades and their food needs to contain antioxidants to help build up their own, immature, immune system, especially in the period before they are vaccinated.

What does healthy development look like?

While for all kittens, the pace of growth is intense in the first months of life, that growth differs from one breed to another. Most cats will reach adulthood between 12 and 15 months of age. But the diminutive Singapura (the smallest recognised breed of cat) won’t have the same nutritional requirements at the same stage as its more imposing Maine Coon or Persian cousins. It’s important to consult a chart that gives kitten feeding guidance by age and breed and it’s a good idea to speak to your vet for advice tailored to your cat. That way you can be sure your kitten’s food is giving them the right support for their rapid development.

Curious kitten stands on a bed covered with a white blanket

Birth to 4 months

At this early age, your kitten is growing at a lightning-fast pace. A week-old kitten has only just opened their eyes. Fuelled by their mother’s colostrum, which fuels their immunity, and then milk, they gain around 10-30g (0.3-1 oz) of weight per day. Fast forward to a month old and that tiny bundle has already transformed into an inquisitive and playful, if diminutive, explorer. They’ll be ready to start weaning, a vital process as the kitten transitions from complete dependence on their mother for their nutritional needs, to independence. The weaning process is usually completed at around two months. Their first food needs to be soft, to smooth the transition from milk to solid food, and full of the antioxidants they need to build their immunity as well as amino acids to aid muscle and cell growth.

weaning kitten stage sleeping

4 to 12 months

Your kitten’s growth is continuing and they are developing strong muscles and bones. Growth is at its most intense at around four or five months, when your kitten could be gaining around 100g (3.5oz) a week. They need a more energy-dense food—a food that contains more calories per gram—than adult cats. But at first, it must be one that little mouths can manage while they’re waiting for their adult teeth. Keep a close eye on portion sizes to ensure your kitten does not put on too much weight during this growth phase. At this age, kittens are busy playing and also honing their social skills. During this period your cat will go through puberty and you may notice that they start to behave more like an adult cat. That could include sleeping for as much as 13 to 16 hours a day. Well, all that growing, developing and socialising is tiring work.

cat with bowl on hardwood floors

Adult cats

When your pet is around a year old you’ll say goodbye to the kitten phase and settle into life with an adult cat. Your pet’s adult teeth are in place, meaning they are ready for adult food. Ask your vet for help on managing that transition. Your cat’s food no longer needs to be so energy-dense but they still need essential nutrients such as amino acids including taurine and vitamins A and D. You’ll need to decide whether to feed your cat wet or dry food (or both) and select the right one for them, taking into account their way of life and activity levels. Feeding your cat the correct quantities is important to avoid them putting on excess weight.

 

Feeding kittens wet versus dry food

1/3

What should you feed your kitten?

One of the big questions you’ll ask yourself as a new owner will be what to feed your kitten. Wet food contributes to your cat’s water intake and has a strong aroma that may tempt fussy eaters to their bowl. Cats are more sensitive to smell than they are to taste. On the other hand, dry food stays fresher in the bowl for longer—good news for grazers, which cats instinctively are.

Thai cat eating food from bowl at home
2/3

Kibble’s texture has another benefit for your cat

It acts in much the same way as a toothbrush, gently removing tartar. As to when your kitten can eat dry food, tiny rehydratable kibble designed for kittens is suitable from one month old when the weaning process begins. Once you’ve done your research, you may conclude that a mix is the ideal solution, either alternating dry and wet food or feeding a little of both at the same time (but not in the same bowl–the wet food will turn the dry kibble soggy if your cat doesn’t eat it all straightaway).

Young kitten eating from blue bowl
3/3

Managing the transition

Either way, you should introduce any changes to your cat’s diet gradually to prevent stomach upsets. Cats can be sensitive to changes in their diet and a slow transition will help avoid any issues. Kittens normally drink their mother’s milk in their first weeks of life, so a replacement milk specially formulated for kittens can play an important nutritional role if this isn’t possible. But kittens should not be given cows’ milk (neither should adult cats). They are unable to digest it and it can cause diarrhoea.

Bottle Feeding a Fluffy Kitten

The science behind ROYAL CANIN kitten nutrition

We specialise in health through nutrition, tailored to meet the unique needs of every kitten. For us, feeding your kitten isn’t just about building their body and providing energy—it’s about supporting them too. We provide an optimal balance of nutrients to support defence against disease as well as for energy, cell growth and maintenance.

Beautiful little kitten licking milk from a bowl placed on the living room floor next to a window

Create the right feeding environment for your kitten

Cats can be sensitive about their food—not just what they eat but the conditions in which they eat it. Try to create a quiet and calm feline feeding space, without disturbances. They should be out of sight and with an easy escape route. It’s no surprise that they don’t like their food bowl to be anywhere near their litter box but you should also keep your kitten’s food and water bowls apart to avoid food falling into the water. Ideally, your kitten’s feeding area should not be in your own dining area. It’s not a good idea for cats to eat human foods—their digestive systems are different and human foods can harm their health. Keeping the two areas separate will reduce the temptation to let them nibble on leftovers.

Cute kitten drinking from tap

How much should your kitten drink?

Kittens should drink around 60 ml (around 2 oz) per kg of body weight but you don’t need to get out a measuring cup: part of that liquid comes from your kitten’s food and they will need to drink more or less depending on whether they eat dry or wet food. The temperature, your kitten’s activity levels and their overall physical condition will also affect their water needs. Just make sure fresh, clean water is always available, ideally in several calm spots around your home. It should be topped up at least daily. Bowls should be washed regularly to prevent pathogens from growing in them. Glass, porcelain or metal dishes are best: some kittens can be put off by the smell of a plastic bowl.

Hydration

Two pouches of wet food a day can provide around 73% of your kitten’s recommended daily water intake.

Palatability

Our wet formulas are designed to be highly appealing to the fussiest of kittens.

Related articles

Young cat lying down on an examination table being checked over by a vet

When to spay a female cat

Read more
Kitten standing indoors licking its lips next to a stainless steel feeding bowl

Key nutrients for a kitten diet

Read more

Further reading