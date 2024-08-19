Frequently Asked Questions

Feeding guidelines are provided for each Royal Canin diet at the back of the packaging, based on the age and weight of the pet.

The feeding guide provides a suggested starting point for the amount to feed your pet each day but may need to be adjusted according to your pet’s individual needs, such as body condition scoring and current health status.

For growing pets, it’s important to follow your veterinarian’s schedule of weigh-ins, particularly for large and giant breed dogs. Food intake may need to be adjusted frequently as their energy needs change during the growth phase.

• It is recommended to divide the total feeding amount into two equal meals per day using an appropriate digital kitchen scale or a proper measuring cup provided by Royal Canin Malaysia.

o Smaller, frequent meals for kittens and puppies Refer to feeding guide for frequency to feed.

• Always ensure consistency in measuring the food, as a small measurement variation when feeding cats and small dogs in particular can significantly increase their caloric intake.

To access each product feeding guide, you can refer to our dog and cat product page.