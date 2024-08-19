Frequently Asked Questions
Feeding Royal Canin
Our products are produced through science (extensive research) and observation. We partner with pet experts-vet, breeders, and other professionals to tailor precise nutritional formulations to the real needs of individual breeds, different life stages, sizes, lifestyles, and different medical conditions.
You can read more about this at https://www.royalcanin.com/my/about-us
Based on size, age, lifestyle and breed, each cat and dog have unique nutritional needs.
For healthy pets, you can refer to our product page to browse our retail range and vet range to find out more about each product information and select a suitable diet for your pet.
Dog product page: https://www.royalcanin.com/my/dogs/products
Cat Product page: https://www.royalcanin.com/my/cats/products
Should you have any enquiries or are spoilt for choice, you can reach out to us at Royal Canin.
The contact details are in https://www.royalcanin.com/my/contact-us
To find out more information regarding the health benefits of each product, you can refer to our product page below and read more about the product that you are interested in. There will be a description of health benefits of each product there.
- Dog product: https://www.royalcanin.com/my/dogs/products
- Cat product: https://www.royalcanin.com/my/cats/products
Should you have any enquiries or are spoilt for choice, you can contact us at Royal Canin for more information.
You can reach us via email or phone call. The contact details are in https://www.royalcanin.com/my/contact-us
At ROYAL CANIN®, we believe that every dog and cat is unique. We research breed-specific traits and breed-specific health requirements, and then combine scientific and nutritional research from our network of experts to create precise nutrition for your dogs and cats. From facial and jaw structure to skin and coat type, we consider every detail so that your pet can be his/her most magnificent self.
ROYAL CANIN® also recognizes that purebred cats and dogs are unique in the way they grasp their food. Thus, each breed’s kibble will have its unique shape to ensure that it is easier for them to pick up the kibble. The kibble size also contributes to maximize the penetration of the teeth into the kibble to produce mechanical cleaning effect.
Feeding guidelines are provided for each Royal Canin diet at the back of the packaging, based on the age and weight of the pet.
The feeding guide provides a suggested starting point for the amount to feed your pet each day but may need to be adjusted according to your pet’s individual needs, such as body condition scoring and current health status.
For growing pets, it’s important to follow your veterinarian’s schedule of weigh-ins, particularly for large and giant breed dogs. Food intake may need to be adjusted frequently as their energy needs change during the growth phase.
Dogs and especially cats may reject a new food if it is not introduced slowly over a period of at least 7 days. If your pet is sensitive to dietary changes, a longer transition may be required.
An abrupt change in diet can lead to digestive upset. This may happen even if the new food you are providing are of good quality, simply due to the fact that the digestive system of cats and dogs are not highly adaptive to sudden changes in their diets.
To effectively transition your pet to a new formula, we suggest slowly mixing the new food in with the existing food in gradually increasing amounts.
- Mix 25% of the new formula with 75% of your pet’s previous formula for 2 or 3 days.
- Then mix the two formulas 50% and 50% for 2 or 3 days.
- Then mix 75% of the new formula with 25% of the previous formula for 2 or 3 days.
- Follow with 100% of the new formula.
If your pet experiences any change in eating behaviour or stool quality, please contact your veterinarian.
Mixed feeding is done by providing your pets with dry and wet food which have similar nutritional profile and high in nutritional density.
• Weight management for overweight and obese pets:
As a general rule of thumb based on calories, we can provide each meal with 1/3 wet food and 2/3 dry food.
More WET or 100% WET food can be incorporated into the pet’s diet depending on certain health conditions of the pet.
Rest assured that Royal Canin Malaysia import pork-free formula for all of our DRY cat products.
Our wet products (Kitten Wet Pouch, Instinctive, Sterilised, and Intense Beauty) sold in pet shops and our two authorized online stores are also pork-free to cater for the multi-cultural market needs.
For feline wet pouch veterinary health nutrition, please check with your vet or refer to the packaging/box labelling for the ingredients. Feel free to reach out to us too.
You can refer to the on-pack description and also our dog and cat product page (Dependent on breed, size)
Dogs:
Quality and food safety
Our BBD is in the format of DAY-MONTH-YEAR. For example: 19/5/22 reads as best before 19th May 2022.
Storage
Opened dry diets are best consumed within one month of opening, but is fine up to two months if stored appropriately.
• To optimize palatability, choose the appropriate bag size according to the amount your pet should be eating based on pet size.
• We recommend to keep the product in the original bag and store it in a dry, airtight plastic or steel container with a lid. It is important to close the bag tightly after each use, expelling as much air as possible.
• Remember to store it in a cool, dry place and reseal the bag and container after each feed.
Opened wet food can be stored in the fridge and used within 48-72 hours if stored appropriately.
• For cans, use a lid to cover the top/put in a container.
• For pouches, put in a container.
• Remember, a cold product is not palatable, so always serve at room temperature.
• Wet food that is left out should be discarded after 20 minutes to 30 minutes.
General information
You can contact us via the options below:
• Phone: +60 (3) 7492 0188
• WhatsApp Business: 017-2007664
• Contact us form: https://www.royalcanin.com/my/contact-us
• Email: [email protected]
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalCaninMY/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/royalcaninmalaysia/?hl=en
The details are in https://www.royalcanin.com/my/contact-us
Our team will attend to you during our working hours from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.00pm (except Public holidays).
• You can find authorized offline pet stores/vet clinics here: https://www.royalcanin.com/my/where-to-buy
• Authorized online stores:
a. Royal Canin Flagship Store @ Lazada
https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/royal-canin
b. Royal Canin Official Store @ Shopee
https://shopee.com.my/royalcanin.os
Please only purchase our products in its original packaging and not repacked food.
• Check out our official website at https://www.royalcanin.com/my/promotion for up to date promotions.
• Download our Royal Canin Club app for the latest promotional news.
o Download now on App Store. https://apple.co/3jPN8ea
o Download now on Google Play. https://bit.ly/2OYyyTl
• Refer to our two authorized online stores for the latest promotions/ store vouchers
You can download our Royal Canin Club app for more information about promotions and enjoy special member privileges and benefits.
• Download now on App Store. https://apple.co/3jPN8ea
• Download now on Google Play. https://bit.ly/2OYyyTl
For a sustainable future
Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin's daily global operations.
Find the right product
Answer questions about your pet
Get a tailored recommendation
Unlock your pet’s health follow up