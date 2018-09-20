Thinking of getting a dog?
Advice and information to help you make the right decision for you and your future dog.
Is a dog right for you?
There are a lot of things to consider when thinking about welcoming a new dog into your home.
Choosing the right dog
Every breed is unique, so take the time to decide which best suits you and your lifestyle.
How to care for a dog
20 Sept 2018
The cost of owning a dog
20 Sept 2018
How to buy a puppy
20 Sept 2018
How to adopt a dog
20 Sept 2018
Should I adopt a dog or buy a puppy?
20 Sept 2018
Should I choose a pure breed or mixed breed dog?
20 Sept 2018
Introducing dogs to cats and other pets
20 Sept 2018
Things to consider before getting a dog
20 Sept 2018
Educating children on how to care for a dog
20 Sept 2018
Finding the right breed for you
Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, use our Breed Finder tool to research which breed best suits your lifestyle.
Like & share this page