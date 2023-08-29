Health is our obsession
Pursuit of knowledge
Our deep understanding of the needs of cats and dogs is what makes it possible for us to make the world's most precise pet health nutrition. We never stop learning and never take anything for granted. That’s why we collaborate with leading scientific, veterinary and behavioural experts, and maintain an ongoing dialogue with cat and dog owners worldwide.
An obsession for pet health
We put our heart and soul into everything we do, and act with a genuine passion to make a better world for pets and pet owners worldwide.
Pets first
We always put the needs of pets first. That gives us a clear focus that steers our research, underpins the nutritional quality of all our products, and helps cats and dogs live longer, healthier lives.
Precision in everything
Our deep knowledge and experience has given us a precise understanding of the needs of pets, and the nutrients required to keep them at their magnificent best. This precision ensures the high performance of every aspect of our products - from the shape, texture, palatability and digestibility, to the safety and traceability.
Respect their nature
We respect cats and dogs for the incredible animals they are. This respect is born from a deep knowledge of their true nature and their unique functional needs. It informs every decision we make about our products and services, while shaping the way we behave as a business.
Sustainability
Our approach to sustainability ensures we show pets, people and the planet the respect they deserve.
Get the answers you need
Expert answers to the most common questions about pet health, Royal Canin and our products.
Committed to quality
Nutritional quality and product safety sit at the heart of everything we do worldwide.