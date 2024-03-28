A NEW PET OWNER EXPERIENCE AWAITS

THE ROYAL CANIN CLUB IS MOVING!
THE NEW ROYAL CANIN CLUB FAQS
• Pet Owners are no longer required to download the Royal Canin Club app from Android / IOS playstore. The current mobile app will be accessible until 31 March 2024.
• This exciting change will also bring about easier updates and ensure compatibility across various devices and platforms. We believe these enhancements will elevate the loyalty program experience and enhance your pet ownership experience.
• Pet Owners’ last day to transact on the RC Club mobile-app will be on the 31 March 2024 and the new Royal Canin Club Web App will officially go live on the 9 Apil 2024 onwards via www.club.royalcanin.com.my..
• Migration or data and upgrading of the system will take place during these 8 days.
• All the existing services will not be available. Once the new Royal Canin Club goes live, Pet Owners can proceed to register, take quizzes or scan the Points-On-Purchase to start earning points again.
• New registration is not required for existing Pets Owner. You can login to the new Royal Canin Club using your registered mobile number.
• The existing Pet Owner’s profile, pet data, active voucher(s) and active points earned before 1 April 2024 will be seamlessly transfer to the new Royal Canin Club and available for Pet Owner to use from 9 April 2024 onwards.
• For new Pet Owner, registration is much easier and secure with our mobile number authentication.
• Should you have any additional inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us from Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00am to 5:00pm (MYT)
o WhatsApp Business: 017-2007664
o Email: [email protected]
o Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalCaninMY/
o Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/royalcaninmalaysia/?hl=en