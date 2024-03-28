A NEW PET OWNER EXPERIENCE AWAITS

Pet Owners are no longer required to download the Royal Canin Club app from Android / IOS playstore. The current mobile app will be accessible until 31 March 2024.

This exciting change will also bring about easier updates and ensure compatibility across various devices and platforms. We believe these enhancements will elevate the loyalty program experience and enhance your pet ownership experience.



Pet Owners’ last day to transact on the RC Club mobile-app will be on the 31 March 2024 and the new Royal Canin Club Web App will officially go live on the 9 Apil 2024 onwards via

.