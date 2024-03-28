A NEW PET OWNER EXPERIENCE AWAITS

THE ROYAL CANIN CLUB IS MOVING!

EXCLUSIVE MEMBER BENEFITS AWAIT YOU
BENEFIT #1

WELCOME GIFT

New pet owners to the Royal Canin Club enjoy a welcome gift such as cash vouchers, additional points and much more!
BENEFIT #2

EARN POINTS & REDEEM REWARDS

Earn points from every purchase by scanning the QR stickers on our packaging. Accumulate points and burn them by redeeming gifts from our list of rewards!
BENEFIT #3

PERSONALISED PET KNOWLEDGE

Think you know your pet? Think again! Update your pet profile to receive pet care tips and information specific to the breed, size and age of your pet!
BENEFIT #4

MEMBER'S DAY EXCLUSIVES

On Member's Day, members get first hand additional perks such as Royal Canin Exclusive Offers, VIP fast lanes and more!
BENEFIT #5

BIRTHDAY REWARDS

We'll celebrate your pet's birthday for you by providing gifts and rewards that your pet will benefit from.
BENEFIT #6

INVITATION TO EXCLUSIVE EVENTS

Receive invites to Royal Canin Exclusive events and enjoy our paw-some activities held by us, for a day of fun with your pet!

THE NEW ROYAL CANIN CLUB FAQS

•  Effective 9 April 2024, Pet Owners can access the new Royal Canin Club from their handheld devices by using a web browser. The new Royal Canin Club will be live at  www.club.royalcanin.com.my 
• Pet Owners are no longer required to download the Royal Canin Club app from Android / IOS playstore. The current mobile app will be accessible until 31 March 2024.
• This exciting change will also bring about easier updates and ensure compatibility across various devices and platforms. We believe these enhancements will elevate the loyalty program experience and enhance your pet ownership experience.
• Pet Owners’ last day to transact on the RC Club mobile-app will be on the 31 March 2024 and the new Royal Canin Club Web App will officially go live on the 9 Apil 2024 onwards via www.club.royalcanin.com.my..

• Migration or data and upgrading of the system will take place during these 8 days.

• All the existing services will not be available. Once the new Royal Canin Club goes live, Pet Owners can proceed to register, take quizzes or scan the Points-On-Purchase to start earning points again.

• New registration is not required for existing Pets Owner. You can login to the new Royal Canin Club using your registered mobile number.

• The existing Pet Owner’s profile, pet data, active voucher(s) and active points earned before 1 April 2024 will be seamlessly transfer to the new Royal Canin Club and available for Pet Owner to use from 9 April 2024 onwards.

• For new Pet Owner, registration is much easier and secure with our mobile number authentication.

• Should you have any additional inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us from Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00am to 5:00pm (MYT)

WhatsApp Business: 017-2007664

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalCaninMY/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/royalcaninmalaysia/?hl=en