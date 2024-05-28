Health is Fragile
Kittenhood - An amazing transformation
1.A sense of sight
2.Immunity and defence
3.Tripling their weight
4.Healthy bones
5.Extraordinary growth
Tailored kitten nutrition
A guide to kittenhood
Kittenhood is a hugely rewarding time for pet owners, but it's also a time of huge challenges and steep learning curves, for you and your pet. The information and advice in the following pages has been collected from Royal Canin vets, nutritionists and partners worldwide, and should help you and your kitten have a healthy start in life together.
Preparing for a kitten
When you bring your kitten home for the first time, it's a huge change for both of you. You can make the process much easier by making a few simple preparations ahead of the big day.
- Get all the kitten essentials
- Kitten-proof your home and garden
- Find a local vet
- Choose a nutritionally complete kitten food
- Make sure everyone in the home is prepared
Collection and a kitten's first weeks at home
Feeding your kitten
Kitten growth stages
Understanding the growth stages your kitten goes through will help you recognise the challenges they face, and how to take care of them. Ensuring they get the right balance of nutrients in their food is key for healthy development into adult life.
Neonatal
When kittens are born they can barely move or hear, and their eyes are completely closed. At around 5 days old, they will begin to open their eyes. This is also the time when they start to gain between 10g to 30g each day.
Weaning
By this time, smell is fully mature and hearing is well-developed. Kittens begin to develop adult sleeping patterns, motor abilities and social interaction. Key social skills develop through interaction with litter-mates, their mother.
Intense growth
At this stage, kittens begin to understand their position within the household and may start to from a number of social behaviours depending on their experiences and training.
Sustained growth
Your kitten will begin to develop 30 adult teeth. By eight months the kitten will have reached 80% of their adult weight. Depending on the breed, adulthood is reached between 12 to 15 months.