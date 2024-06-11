Understanding your kitten's behaviour
Kittens can't speak, but they will communicate with you in a number of ways. Reading body language and listening to the sounds they make can tell you a lot about what they need from you.
Your kitten's body language
Your kitten will give you a number of behavioural cues using their body language to indicate their mood. By understanding each change in behaviour, you can learn to provide your kitten with what they need, whether it's space, playtime or food.
Calm
Interested
Relaxed
Worried
Fearful
Guiding behaviours
A kitten's behaviour is highly influenced by others. In their early weeks and months, your kitten will have adopted a number of behaviours from their litter-mates and mother. When they arrive at your home, it's up to you to reinforce the positive behaviours they exhibit and minimise any negative actions.
How to encourage good behaviour
When it comes to enforcing positive behaviours, the key is consistency. If your kitten receives mixed signals from others in the home, this will cause confusion and may lead to them adopting the unwanted behaviour more frequently.
Reinforcing behaviours
Another important note is to focus on positive behaviour. Your kitten learns mainly by making a link between certain actions (from themselves or others) and the result. If your kitten flees from loud noises or newcomers in the home, for example, avoid reinforcing their worries by picking them up or coddling them. Instead, calmly and casually engage them with a toy to encourage them out of hiding. This way, your kitten will start to realise that there's no cause for upset and become more comfortable with these situations in the future.
What causes unwanted behaviour in kittens?
Cats are creatures of habit, and particularly appreciate an established routine. Behaviours such as scratching furniture, biting or refusal to use the litter box can often be signs that your kitten is unsettled or disrupted. As well as continued positive reinforcement, if you notice an increase in destructive behaviour, think about whether there could be a hidden cause.
Your kitten's grooming habits
Cats are well known for their cleanliness and kittens are no different. Self-grooming isn't just about removing loose hairs and dirt, however. This action also serves an emotional function for your pet.
How and why kittens groom themselves
As well as supporting their personal hygiene, self-grooming is recognised as a way to de-stress for kittens and cats. You may notice that your kitten grooms themselves more frequently when looking out of the window, for example. Often this is a way for them to diffuse excess energy if they're unable to go outside.
When does grooming become too much?
If self-grooming is taken to the extreme, your kitten could create bald spots or skin irritations. In severe situations your kitten may even begin to chew themselves. These actions may be an indication of anxiety caused by a stressful event or unfamiliar environment, or could point to an underlying health concern such as hyperthyroidism. If you notice over-grooming in your kitten it's important to consult a vet.
The evolution of a cat's behaviour
The domestic cat is one of the most recently evolved feline species. In contrast with some other domestic species, such as dogs or bovines, cats have maintained a high degree of independence in relation to humans. The relationship between cats and their owners is therefore mostly based on mutual benefits.
Despite domestication and selection to produce unique characteristics in different breeds, most of our feline companions have retained some attributes, both physical and behavioural, of their wild ancestors. They remain almost identical in many respects to the African Wildcat, and also to the other wild cats, large or small.
Kitten behaviour explained
Your kitten's behaviour may seem unusual, but there's often a reason for it. Discover some of the explanations for your kitten's behaviour below.
In early months, your kitten could be scratching to remove the outer shell of their nails and allow growth. Scratching is also a natural way for your kitten to mark their territory. To avoid them scratching your furniture, invest in suitable alternatives such as a scratching post or mat. Because cats scratch to mark their territory, it is important to put their scratching posts or pads in areas they commonly scratch.
A common mistake pet owners make is engaging their kitten in play with their hands. Doing so can unknowingly reinforce the idea that your kitten is allowed to nip, bite or scratch your hand. The best way to deter this behaviour is to offer your kitten alternative toys when playing.
Another cause for biting could be a disruption to their established routine. Changing their sleeping or eating spot, introducing new additions to the family, or moving house could all contribute to anxiety in your kitten. If not handled carefully, these changes could result in biting behaviour.
There could be a number of reasons that your kitten isn't using their litter tray. First, consider whether the tray is in a suitable position, far enough away from their food bowls and in an easily accessible but discreet location where they won't be disturbed. If your kitten is sharing with another cat, this could be a cause of stress or intimidation and result in your kitten not using the tray. It's recommended to have at least one tray per cat in the home, plus one spare.
As with biting, your kitten could be avoiding the litter tray due to anxiety or disruption to their routine. Consider whether your kitten has had a change in their routine or social situation recently.
If you have eliminated all of these possible causes, it could be a sign of illness. If you are ever unsure about your kitten's health or behaviour it's important to consult your vet.
Vocalisation from your kitten could have a number of different meanings, depending on their context, tone, or length. A meow could indicate that your kitten is hungry, would like to play, or act as a simple greeting. Understanding your kitten's vocalisations and body language will offer you a great foundation for an ongoing, fulfilling relationship. Find out more about recognising your kitten's social cues above.
