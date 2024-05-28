1. Fun-filled, complex puppy growth

Rapid puppy growth stages and puppy development milestones are complex for a young active body. As your puppy is growing up, their size, capacity for learning, and ability to be consistent with training expectations can change.

Food that meets your puppy’s nutritional needs during rapid growth can impact their health as an adult. Being well versed in the specific nutritional support your puppy requires–according to their size, age and breed–helps you lay a solid foundation for their future health and all those adventures you’ll have together.

If you’re a new puppy owner interested in learning how to raise a puppy or just need a refresher, learning about your puppy’s development month by month will give you the confidence you need to truly enjoy being a dog parent. Our puppy care guide provides the essential information you need to support that fearless curiosity and keep your puppy safe.