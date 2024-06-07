OFFERS & PROMOTIONS
Browse Royal Canin Offers and promotions, available nationwide at participating retailers, veterinary clinics and online.
Keep up to date with the latest deals for your pet's favourite food monthly.
Kenali tawaran dan promosi Royal Canin yang terdapat di antara kedai peliharaan haiwan atau klinik veterinar seluruh negara. Ikuti sini untuk tawaran terkini bagi makanan kegemaran haiwan kesayangan anda.
Beli 2kg dapat 6x makanan basah percuma
Jimat 24% : Beli makanan Anak Kucing Royal Canin 2kg dan dapat percuma 6x Makanan Basah Kitten 85g bernilai RM27.30. Sementara Stok Masih Ada.
Beli 4kg dapat 12x makanan basah percuma
Jimat 25% : Beli makanan Anak Kucing Royal Canin 4kg / Ibu & Anak Kucing 4kg dan dapat percuma 12x Makanan Basah Kitten 85g bernilai RM54.60. Sementara stok masih ada.
Beli 2 Percuma 1
Jimat 33% : Beli 2x kotak makan basah anak kucing, dapat 1x kotak makan basah anak kucing secara percuma bernila RM54.60. Sementara stok masih ada.
Starter Kit Anak Kucing dari RM18.90
Starter Kit mengandungi of :
• 1 x Kitten Kibbles 400g
• 1 x Makanan Basah Kitten 85g
• 1 x Baucar RM10 untuk pembelian seterusnya
• 1 x Baucar Veterinar RM50
Diskaun RM5 Susu Anak Kucing
Dapatkan diskaun RM5 apabila membeli Susu Anak Kucing (Harga biasa : RM108) atau Anak anjing. (Harga biasa : RM108)
Percuma : Baucar Vaksinasi RM30
Dapat baucar vaksinasi RM30 Klinik Haiwan apabila membeli produk anak kucing atau anak anjing di Klinik Haiwan*.
Terms & Conditions
1. The promotion will run starting at 00.01AM, 20th May – 31st July 2024 and ending at 11.59 PM, 31st July 2024 or while stocks last.
2. The promotion is valid for purchases of Babycat Milk 300g and Babydog Milk 400g only. Consumers will receive RM5 off each unit of Babycat Milk 300g and Babydog Milk 400g purchased during the promotion period.
3. The promotion is only applicable to the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products as listed with promotional sticker on the can (Please refer to Appendix 1). The ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products without any promotional sticker on the can is not valid for any discount as stated in Appendix 1.
4. The promotion will cease once the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products listed (Please refer to Appendix 1) with promotional sticker on the can has out of stocks or at the expiration of the promotional period, whichever is earlier.
5. The promotion is valid at participating Pet Shops authorised by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. , who are retailing ROYAL CANIN® products supplied by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn.Bhd. only in Malaysia and for in-store purchases only.
6. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall be entitled to withhold any benefits under the services rendered, with or without notice to the users if the user is found to have breached the terms and conditions.
7. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall not be liable for any compensation or reimbursement due to the unavailability of the stocks stated and/or any costs and expenses including but not limited to transportation, logistics and accommodation howsoever incurred by customers/consumers in participating the program.
8. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Reserves the right to alter, extend or terminate the program and amend the Terms and Conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with or under this promotion, the decision of Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall be final.
9. Product warranty of ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products are subject to the standard ROYAL CANIN®️ product warranty. This Program does not cover products with best before date less than 90 days.
10. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall not be made liable or responsible to you in any manner whatsoever for any costs, loss, damages, claims, fines, penalties, liabilities and/or expenses howsoever arising from the Sale Contract within you and the pet shops, including without limitation for any negligence, delay, failure, fault and/or breach on the part of the relevant Pet Shops saves.
11. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall not in any manner whatsoever be construed, at law or
otherwise, to owe a fiduciary duty to you in respect of the obligations on the part of the Pet Shops.
1. The promotion will run starting at 00.01AM, 20th May – 31st July 2024 and ending at 11.59 PM, 31st July 2024.
2. The promotion is valid for purchases of Kitten (2kg & 4kg), Mother & Babycat (2kg & 4kg), and Kitten Wet Pouches (12 x 85g) x 2 boxes only.
Consumers who purchase Kitten or Mother & Babycat 2kg will receive 6 Kitten wet pouches for free.
Consumers who purchase Kitten or Mother & Babycat 4kg will receive 1 box of Kitten wet pouches (12 x 85g) for free.
Consumers who purchase 2 boxes of Kitten wet pouches will receive 1 box of Kitten wet pouches (12 x 85g) for free.
3. The free items are not exchangeable for cash or other products.
4. The promotion is only applicable to the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products with promotional sticker (Please refer to Appendix 1).
5. The promotion will cease once the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products listed with promotional sticker (Please refer to Appendix 1) has out of stocks or at the expiration of the promotional period, whichever is earlier.
6. The promotion is valid at participating Pet Shops authorised by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. , who are retailing ROYAL CANIN® products supplied by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn.Bhd. only in Malaysia and for in-store purchases only.
7. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall be entitled to withhold any benefits under the services rendered, with or without notice to the users if the user is found to have breached the terms and conditions.
8. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall not be liable for any compensation or reimbursement due to the unavailability of the stocks stated and/or any costs and expenses including but not limited to transportation, logistics and accommodation howsoever incurred by customers/consumers in participating the program.
9. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. reserves the right to alter, extend or terminate the program and amend the Terms and Conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with or under this promotion, the decision of Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall be final.
10. Product warranty of ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products are subject to the standard ROYAL CANIN®️ product warranty. This Program does not cover products with best before date less than 90 days.
11. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall not be made liable or responsible to you in any manner whatsoever for any costs, loss, damages, claims, fines, penalties, liabilities and/or expenses howsoever arising from the Sale Contract within you and the pet shops, including without limitation for any negligence, delay, failure, fault and/or breach on the part of the relevant Pet Shops saves.
12. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall not in any manner whatsoever be construed, at law or otherwise, to owe a fiduciary duty to you in respect of the obligations on the part of the Pet Shops.
1. The promotion will run starting at 00.01AM, 20th Feb – 31st July 2024 and ending at 11.59 PM, 31st July 2024.
2. The promotion is valid for purchases of the Start of Life starter kit in three variations: Kitten 400g, Mother & Babycat 400g, and Persian Kitten 400g.
3. Customers who purchase the Start of Life starter kit in Brunei will receive a complimentary Kitten Wet Pouch (85g).
4. Customers who purchase the Start of Life starter kit in Malaysia will receive a complimentary Kitten Wet Pouch (85g), RM10 next purchase voucher, and RM50 healthcare vouchers after a successful POP scan in the Royal Canin Club Web App (club.royalcanin.com.my).
5. Each voucher is subject to its respective Terms & Conditions (Please refer to Appendix 2).
6. The promotion is only applicable to the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products with promotional packaging box (Please refer to Appendix 1). The ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products without any promotional packaging box are not valid for any promotion as stated in Appendix 1.
7. The promotion will cease once the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products listed (Please refer to Appendix 1) with promotional packaging box has out of stocks or at the expiration of the promotional period, whichever is earlier.
8. The promotion is valid at participating Pet Shops authorised by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. , who are retailing ROYAL CANIN® products supplied by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn.Bhd. only in Malaysia & Brunei, for in-store purchases only.
9. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall be entitled to withhold any benefits under the services rendered, with or without notice to the users if the user is found to have breached the terms and conditions.
10. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall not be liable for any compensation or reimbursement due to the unavailability of the stocks stated and/or any costs and expenses including but not limited to transportation, logistics and accommodation howsoever incurred by customers/consumers in participating the program.
11. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. reserves the right to alter, extend or terminate the program and amend the Terms and Conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with or under this promotion, the decision of Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall be final.
12. Product warranty of ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products are subject to the standard ROYAL CANIN®️ product warranty. This Program does not cover products with best before date less than 90 days.
13. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall not be made liable or responsible to you in any manner whatsoever for any costs, loss, damages, claims, fines, penalties, liabilities and/or expenses howsoever arising from the Sale Contract within you and the pet shops, including without limitation for any negligence, delay, failure, fault and/or breach on the part of the relevant Pet Shops saves.
14. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. shall not in any manner whatsoever be construed, at law or otherwise, to owe a fiduciary duty to you in respect of the obligations on the part of the Pet Shops.
*Products purchased at participating vet clinics
*Applicable for purchases of FHN Kitten 2kg, FHN Kitten 4kg, FHN Mother & Babycat 2kg, SHN Medium Puppy 4kg, SHN Mini Puppy 4kg, SHN X-Small Puppy 3kg.
*Limited to one (1) voucher per pet owner.