1. The promotion will run starting at 00.01AM, 20th May – 31st July 2024 and ending at 11.59 PM, 31st July 2024 or while stocks last.

2. The promotion is valid for purchases of Babycat Milk 300g and Babydog Milk 400g only. Consumers will receive RM5 off each unit of Babycat Milk 300g and Babydog Milk 400g purchased during the promotion period.

3. The promotion is only applicable to the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products as listed with promotional sticker on the can (Please refer to Appendix 1). The ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products without any promotional sticker on the can is not valid for any discount as stated in Appendix 1.

4. The promotion will cease once the ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products listed (Please refer to Appendix 1) with promotional sticker on the can has out of stocks or at the expiration of the promotional period, whichever is earlier.

5. The promotion is valid at participating Pet Shops authorised by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. , who are retailing ROYAL CANIN® products supplied by Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn.Bhd. only in Malaysia and for in-store purchases only.

6. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall be entitled to withhold any benefits under the services rendered, with or without notice to the users if the user is found to have breached the terms and conditions.

7. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall not be liable for any compensation or reimbursement due to the unavailability of the stocks stated and/or any costs and expenses including but not limited to transportation, logistics and accommodation howsoever incurred by customers/consumers in participating the program.

8. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Reserves the right to alter, extend or terminate the program and amend the Terms and Conditions at any time without prior notice. In case of any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with or under this promotion, the decision of Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall be final.



9. Product warranty of ROYAL CANIN®️ brand products are subject to the standard ROYAL CANIN®️ product warranty. This Program does not cover products with best before date less than 90 days.

10. Royal Canin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Shall not be made liable or responsible to you in any manner whatsoever for any costs, loss, damages, claims, fines, penalties, liabilities and/or expenses howsoever arising from the Sale Contract within you and the pet shops, including without limitation for any negligence, delay, failure, fault and/or breach on the part of the relevant Pet Shops saves.