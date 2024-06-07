OFFERS & PROMOTIONS

Browse Royal Canin Offers and promotions, available nationwide at participating retailers, veterinary clinics and online.
Keep up to date with the latest deals for your pet's favourite food monthly.

Kenali tawaran dan promosi Royal Canin yang terdapat di antara kedai peliharaan haiwan atau klinik veterinar seluruh negara. Ikuti sini untuk tawaran terkini bagi makanan kegemaran haiwan kesayangan anda. 


Dari 20 Mei 2024

Beli 2kg dapat 6x makanan basah percuma

Jimat 24% : Beli makanan Anak Kucing Royal Canin 2kg dan dapat percuma 6x Makanan Basah Kitten 85g bernilai RM27.30. Sementara Stok Masih Ada. 

Dari 20 Mei 2024

Beli 4kg dapat 12x makanan basah percuma

Jimat 25% : Beli makanan Anak Kucing Royal Canin 4kg / Ibu & Anak Kucing 4kg dan dapat percuma 12x Makanan Basah Kitten 85g bernilai RM54.60. Sementara stok masih ada.

Dari 20 Mei 2024

Beli 2 Percuma 1

Jimat 33% : Beli 2x kotak makan basah anak kucing, dapat 1x kotak makan basah anak kucing secara percuma bernila RM54.60. Sementara stok masih ada.

Dari 20 Mei 2024

Starter Kit Anak Kucing dari RM18.90

Starter Kit mengandungi of :

• 1 x Kitten Kibbles 400g

• 1 x Makanan Basah Kitten 85g

• 1 x Baucar RM10 untuk pembelian seterusnya

• 1 x Baucar Veterinar RM50

Dari 20 Mei 2024

Diskaun RM5 Susu Anak Kucing

Dapatkan diskaun RM5 apabila membeli Susu Anak Kucing (Harga biasa : RM108) atau Anak anjing. (Harga biasa : RM108)

Dari 24 Mei 2024

Percuma : Baucar Vaksinasi RM30

Dapat baucar vaksinasi RM30 Klinik Haiwan apabila membeli produk anak kucing atau anak anjing di Klinik Haiwan*. 

Terms & Conditions