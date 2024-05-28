Kitten feeding and nutrition

Before bringing your kitten home, check the food they’re used to and the quantity they’re fed daily. Any sudden dietary changes can upset your kitten’s stomach and they’ll adapt more easily to their new home if their food’s familiar.

Keep an eye on your kitten’s weight to ensure they’re neither losing weight nor becoming overweight – both of which can cause health issues. Follow the recommended feeding quantities on your kitten’s food packaging and contact your vet for advice if you’re concerned about their weight or growth.