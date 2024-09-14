Kooikerhondje

Kooikerhondjes are a very energetic sporting dog still used today in duck decoys. They have shiny coats with bold colours, and are beautifully feathered.

Cheerful but not noisy, these spaniels are very dependent on the people they live with. They are characterised by sociability, gentleness and constant alertness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)