GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies

Sizes available

1kg

2.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

5B. OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

5C. EASY REHYDRATION

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.

SENSITIVITIES

2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.

SENSITIVITIES

2B. Their immature digestive system make puppies more prone to digestive issues.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.

FORMULA FEATURES

4C. Antioxidants to support the puppy’s natural defences.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended to manage gastrointestinal sensitivites in Growing Kittens - The highly digestible ingredients, followed by the precise nutritional formula to support growth and comes in a perfect kibble shape and size suitable for kittens

product details accompanying image

