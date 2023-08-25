GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies
1kg
2.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
EASY REHYDRATION
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.
An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
Their immature digestive system make puppies more prone to digestive issues.
Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition.
Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
Antioxidants to support the puppy's natural defences.
Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
|Adult
|weight
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|Puppy's age (months)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|1-2
|39 - 47
|3/8
|65-90
|5/8 - 7/8
|91 - 141
|7/8 - 1+2/8
|3-4
|52 - 54
|4/8
|101 - 106
|7/8 - 1
|166 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|5-6
|53 - 46
|4/8 - 3/8
|106 - 96
|1 - 7/8
|179 - 178
|1+5/8
|7-8
|39 - 38
|3/8
|87 - 77
|6/8
|161 - 144
|1+4/8 - 1+2/8
|9-10
|38
|3/8
|76 - 75
|6/8 - 5/8
|129 - 128
|1+1/8
|11-12
|126
|1+1/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 kg
|1-2
|129 - 226
|1+1/8 - 2
|143 - 248
|1+2/8 - 2+2/8
|156 - 270
|1+3/8 - 2+4/8
|3-4
|273 - 293
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|311 - 339
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|350 - 385
|3+1/8 - 3+4/8
|5-6
|301
|2+6/8
|374 - 407
|3+3/8 - 3+6/8
|448 - 505
|4 - 4+5/8
|7-8
|280 - 261
|2+4/8 - 2+3/8
|408 - 380
|3+6/8 - 3+4/8
|506 - 475
|4+5/8 - 4+2/8
|9-10
|238 - 217
|2+1/8 - 2
|354 - 322
|3+2/8 - 2+7/8
|445 - 414
|4 - 3+6/8
|11-12
|214 - 213
|2 - 1+7/8
|292 - 290
|2+5/8
|389 - 364
|3+4/8 - 3+2/8
|Mother
|weight (kg)
|Gestation (weeks)
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|1 à 5
|44
|3/8
|87
|6/8
|146
|1+3/8
|6-7
|48 - 53
|3/8 - 4/8
|96 - 104
|7/8 - 1
|161 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|8-9
|57 - 61
|4/8
|113 - 122
|1 - 1+1/8
|190 - 205
|1+6/8 - 1+7/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 KG
|1 à 5
|246
|2+2/8
|334
|3
|414
|3+6/8
|6-7
|271 - 295
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|367 - 400
|3+3/8 - 3+5/8
|455 - 497
|4+1/8 - 4+4/8
|8-9
|320 - 345
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|434 - 467
|3+7/8 - 4+2/8
|538 - 579
|4+7/8 - 5+2/8
|Lactation
|ad libitum
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended to manage gastrointestinal sensitivites in Growing Kittens - The highly digestible ingredients, followed by the precise nutritional formula to support growth and comes in a perfect kibble shape and size suitable for kittens