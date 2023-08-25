MOBILITY C2P+
Wet Food For Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where 88% of dogs fed a diet using this nutritional approach showed an improvement in mobility.
Innovative C2P+ joint complex
Formulated with a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Moderate calorie
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by helping to maintain an ideal body weight.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|177
|2/4
|152
|2/4
|128
|1/4
|4
|297
|3/4
|256
|3/4
|216
|2/4
|6
|402
|1
|348
|3/4
|293
|3/4
|8
|499
|1+1/4
|431
|1
|363
|1
|10
|590
|1+2/4
|510
|1+1/4
|429
|1
|15
|800
|2
|691
|1+3/4
|582
|1+2/4
|20
|993
|2+2/4
|857
|2+1/4
|722
|1+3/4
|25
|1174
|3
|1013
|2+2/4
|853
|2+1/4
|30
|1345
|3+1/4
|1162
|3
|979
|2+2/4
|35
|1510
|3+3/4
|1304
|3+1/4
|1098
|2+3/4
|40
|1669
|4+1/4
|1442
|3+2/4
|1214
|3
|45
|1824
|4+2/4
|1575
|4
|1326
|3+1/4
|50
|1974
|5
|1704
|4+1/4
|1435
|3+2/4
|55
|2120
|5+1/4
|1831
|4+2/4
|1542
|3+3/4
|60
|2263
|5+3/4
|1954
|5
|1646
|4
|70
|2540
|6+1/4
|2194
|5+2/4
|1847
|4+2/4
|80
|2808
|7
|2425
|6
|2042
|5
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Helps maintain joint health & support for clinical osteoarthritis SECONDAARY INDICATION - Help support joints after osteoarticular surgeries