Thank you New Zealand! Voted the Reader's Digest, Most Trusted Dog Food Brand for 2025*

HomeCats
British Shorthair adult jumping in black and white on a white background

Taste they deserve, Nutrition you can trust

Get the nutritional and health advice you’ll need to help your cat thrive at every stage of life. Explore articles, information and guides below.

Melissa Leong trusts the experts

With over 55 years of science-backed nutrition our cat diets will appease even fussy cats. Try for yourself by signing up for 3 free samples and be in the running to win a year's worth of free cat food.

Sign Up

Palatable even for fussy cats

Cats are often referred to as fussy when it comes to their food - did you know they develop their preferences for certain textures early in life as kittens? Find out more about palatability and cats digestive systems here.
Learn More
Sacred Birman kitten sitting down in black and white

A healthy start to life

Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Kitten guide

Nutrition for life

A cat’s nutritional needs change throughout its life. A cat’s life stage or age is one of the most important considerations when choosing your cat’s food. Royal Canin provides tailored nutritional solutions for your cat at every stage of their life, from when they are a kitten, through to their senior years. Discover how life stage can have an impact on their nutritional requirements
Learn more

Learn more about cat breeds

Search breeds
View all cat breeds
Maine Coon adult
Siberian adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Thinking of getting a cat?

There are many things you need to know before getting a cat.
Learn more

Find the right food for your cat

Each formula has been created to deliver nutrition tailored to your cat’s health needs whatever their breed, age or lifestyle.
View all products
Find the right product
Find the right product
3 minutes

Find the right product

1

Answer questions about your pet

2

Get a tailored recommendation

3

Unlock your pet’s health follow up

Discover a diet tailored to your pet
Maine Coon

Health advice for your cat

Advice on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Learn more
Sphynx adult in black and white on a white background

Tailored nutrition for your cat

Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.
Learn more

Like & share this page