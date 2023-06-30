Taking care of your cat's health

Advice, articles and information to help you take care of your cat.
130 articles

Switching your kitten to an adult diet

Giving your independent cat their own space during a lockdown

A guide to changing your cat's food

A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your cat's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your cat's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.
Each breed's unique health needs

Learn about the different health requirements of each breed and how to best care for them.

Ageing

​Common illnesses in older cats

​How should I care for my ageing cat

​End of life care for your cat

What older cats need from their diet

How old age affects cats

Digestive Health

​Feeding your cat after surgery to support recovery

Common cat digestive problems

​What makes a cat's digestive system healthy?

Preventing stomach upset in cats

The symptoms of diarrhoea in kittens

​What foods are toxic for my cat?

How your cat's diet supports their digestion

General wellbeing

​Your guide to adopting a cat

Should I choose a pure breed or mixed breed cat?

Should I adopt a cat or buy a kitten?

The cost of owning a cat

Things to consider before getting a cat

How to care for a kitten or cat

​How to recognise stress in cats

Healthy Skin and Coat

Why does my cat have itchy skin?

My cat is losing its hair

​How your cat's diet affects its skin health

Common skin conditions in cats

How to treat cat dandruff and dry skin issues

Cat skin allergies

Healthy Weight

How to help your cat gain weight

How to help your cat lose weight

How to help your kitten stay in shape

​Keeping your cat at a healthy weight

How much should a cat weigh?

Health risks of overweight and obese cats

Why is my cat losing weight?

Urinary Health

Bladder problems in cats

​How to treat a cat with urinary issues

​How your cat's diet affects its urinary health

Urinary incontinence in cats

