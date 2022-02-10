3. What breed is for you?

Whether you’re a first-time cat owner or not, choosing the right cat for you is a big decision to make. Take your time, it should not be rushed. Here are some questions to consider:

1. Age: would you prefer a kitten or a cat?

2. Gender: would you prefer a male or female feline?

3. Personality: are you looking for a cat that is high-energy, cuddly or independent?

4. Family members: do you have children or other pets who may impact your decision?

5. Grooming: how much time are you prepared to dedicate to grooming your cat? Think nails, teeth, brushing…

6. Living space: do you have an enclosed garden that your future cat could benefit from? If not, look for an indoor cat.

When deciding which cat you should get, remember that it’s a give-and-take relationship. The environment and affection that you offer your future cat are equally important to the ways in which they will enrich your life.