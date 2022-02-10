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Key questions to ask before getting a cat

You’re wanting to welcome a cat into your life. Cats are known to be the independent type, capable of taking care of themselves in many ways. Having said that, becoming a cat owner is still a decision that requires care and consideration. How do you imagine life with your future cat and what can you offer them? Let us help you better understand the responsibility and benefits of being a cat owner.

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1. How to be a responsible cat owner

Responsible cat ownership is not to be taken lightly. Here’s a helpful checklist of the basic requirements needed to take care of a cat:

Now that you know a bit more about being a responsible cat owner, it's important to keep these things in mind for your future cat's health and well-being.

cat sleeping on the floor

 

2. What to consider before getting a cat?

Living with a cat brings many rewards that include (but definitely not limited to) an affectionate bond and companionship. However, it’s good to know the pros and cons of having a cat before committing to life with one. Cats do make good pets, they are quiet—not all, of course!—they are often entertaining to watch, and they are easy to house-train.

If you're thinking whether you should get a cat, here are some things to consider before giving your answer:


  • The financial cost. From cat-proofing your apartment, to high-quality food and pet insurance (which is recommended) a cat means extra costs for your monthly budget. Cats can live for up to 18 years or more, so this is a long-term financial commitment..

  • A unique personality. Cats are known for being independent creatures. They can also be affectionate, but it’s likely to be on their terms and not yours. You shouldn’t expect them to curl up in your lap whenever you want. Instead, you are responsible for creating a safe living environment, where they can grow into their personality.

  • Be present. Leaving your cat alone for very long stretches is not advised. If you leave them to go to work, they will need access to fresh water, high-quality food, a clean litter tray, as well as some toys to entertain themselves with. When you are around, set aside time for stimulating games with them.


The (many) benefits of having a cat in your life

If you’re ready to move ahead with getting a cat, it’s now time to think about which cat is right for you.

Cats make for great companions, especially if you live alone

Cats can help to lower your level of anxiety, as they offer plenty of affection.
Purring is also believed to have a therapeutic effect on humans

Providing care for a furry family friend can give you a sense of purpose

Cats add structure to your daily routine. A bad day can be turned around by play-time with your cat

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3. What breed is for you?

Whether you’re a first-time cat owner or not, choosing the right cat for you is a big decision to make. Take your time, it should not be rushed. Here are some questions to consider:


1. Age: would you prefer a kitten or a cat?

2. Gender: would you prefer a male or female feline?

3. Personality: are you looking for a cat that is high-energy, cuddly or independent?

4. Family members: do you have children or other pets who may impact your decision?

5. Grooming: how much time are you prepared to dedicate to grooming your cat? Think nails, teeth, brushing…

6. Living space: do you have an enclosed garden that your future cat could benefit from? If not, look for an indoor cat.


When deciding which cat you should get, remember that it’s a give-and-take relationship. The environment and affection that you offer your future cat are equally important to the ways in which they will enrich your life.

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4. Where to get your cat or kitten

When you’ve decided on the cat breed that is most suited to your lifestyle, do you plan to adopt or buy from a breeder? Whichever choice you make, responsible cat ownership includes acquiring your furry family member in a safe and ethical way.

Be ready to ask plenty of questions and expect them in return. Responsible breeders and animal shelters should be highly motivated to find the best home possible for the animals in their care.

From an animal shelter

If you decide to rehome an abandoned cat or kitten, your local animal shelter will guide you.
Share as much information as you can. They should know the cats staying with them, so can advise on the best possible match.

From friends or neighbours

Before taking your cat home with you, check that they have been properly weaned and that their mother is in good health. Then, schedule a vet appointment as soon as possible, for essential medical tests and vaccinations.

From a breeder

Responsible breeders will always prioritise the well-being of kittens and their parents. Pay them a visit to ensure that they provide safe
and comfortable living conditions. They should also provide medical certificates or health screen tests. They are the experts on when to wean, the health history of parents, and overall well-being.

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