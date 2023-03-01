Featured news and articles
Discover our latest news and expert articles.
A weighty issue: get your pooch assessed plus a trial bag of Royal Canin Satiety
1 Mar 2023
Royal Canin Fuelling Ovarian Cancer Detection Dogs
27 Feb 2023
New Zealand Tropical Storm and Flooding
22 Feb 2023
Royal Canin ANZ welcomes move towards mandatory registration of veterinary nurses
22 Dec 2022
ROYAL CANIN® launches first national recycling program across major New Zealand Pet Retailers
15 Nov 2022
Royal Canin skilling all Associates on new sustainability training program
18 Aug 2022
Royal Canin ANZ appoints first Chief Health Officer
18 Aug 2022
New Zealand and Australian Vets First to Offer Pet Wellbeing Advice from a Digital Human
21 Mar 2022
Crisis in Ukraine
18 Mar 2022
ROYAL CANIN® supporting the power of Pet Refuge
15 Nov 2021
ROYAL CANIN® To Achieve Carbon Neutral Footprint By 2025
15 Nov 2021
Introducing the Royal Canin Recycling Program
18 Apr 2021
Dogs and your mental health
28 Oct 2020
Bushfires update
9 Jan 2020
New Zealand’s working dogs to benefit from partnership
29 May 2018
New survey weighs up potential reasons behind the pet obesity crisis
21 Feb 2018
Get the answers you need
Expert answers to the most common questions about pet health, Royal Canin and our products.
Tailored nutrition
Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.