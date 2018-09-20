​How your cat's diet affects its skin health

Your cat’s skin is the largest organ in its body and performs several vital functions. It protects your cat from external irritants, helps keep it insulated, and reduces water loss which can leave cats dehydrated. Having healthy skin is therefore very important for your cat's overall health.

A number of different factors influence the condition of your cat’s skin. These include its age, breed, and genetic makeup. It also includes the cat’s hygiene and the environmental conditions which it's exposed to, in and out of the home. A significant contributing factor to your cat’s skin health is its diet; without the right set of nutrients provided by a balanced diet, your cat’s skin is less likely to be healthy and function effectively.

What do cats need for healthy skin?

There are three layers to a cat’s skin, plus three different types of hair, each of which has a unique function and must be supplied with different nutrients to keep it working effectively. A nutritionally-balanced food should give your cat everything it needs to support skin and hair health, from protein to a blend of specific minerals.

Your cat’s skin health and protein

Protein is essential for skin cell renewal and strong hair growth in the form of keratin. Due to skin’s constant cell multiplication and renewal, it uses a lot of protein. Without the right amount of protein in your cat’s diet, you might notice their hair seems thinner or more brittle, which reduces its protective qualities.