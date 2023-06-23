Pixiebob

Pixiebob cats are the only breed that accepts polydactyls, and can have up to seven toes on each foot.
Pixiebob adult black and white

About the Pixiebob

Pixiebobs are highly intelligent, sociable, active, bold cats who enjoy playing with other animals. They are an inquisitive, companionable cat, that wants to be with you and will communicate their needs to you with chirps, chitters and the occasional growl.

The Pixiebob tail can be short or medium, kinked or knotted, but always flexible and should always be handled carefully.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Medium

Intelligent / Sociable / Active / Playful


Key facts

Needs moderate grooming

Suited to indoor and outdoor life

Patient with children and other animals


