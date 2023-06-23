Pixiebob
About the Pixiebob
Pixiebobs are highly intelligent, sociable, active, bold cats who enjoy playing with other animals. They are an inquisitive, companionable cat, that wants to be with you and will communicate their needs to you with chirps, chitters and the occasional growl.
The Pixiebob tail can be short or medium, kinked or knotted, but always flexible and should always be handled carefully.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Intelligent / Sociable / Active / Playful
Key facts
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page