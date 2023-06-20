Mother & Babydog Starter Medium

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For the medium breed bitch (from 11 to 25 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

MOTHER AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT

MEDIUM STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 131 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 22.0%, Crude ash: 8.3%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.20%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4216 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (weeks)
Adult target weight (kg)0 to 33 - 44 - 55 - 66 - 77 - 8
11BABY DOG MILK10g30g90g120g145g
14BABY DOG MILK30g70g120g150g190g
20BABY DOG MILK30g100g140g190g230g
25BABY DOG MILK90g155g170g225g280g
MIX: KIBBLE + WETWetAge (weeks)
Adult target weight (kg)Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse0 - 33 - 44 - 55 - 66 - 77 - 8
111BABY DOG MILK0g0g42g72g97g
14 1 BABY DOG MILK0g 21g 71g 101g 141g
20 1 BABY DOG MILK0g 51g 91g 141g 181g
25 1 BABY DOG MILK41g 106g 121g 176g 231g

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.

