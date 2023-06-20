Mother & Babydog Starter Medium
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For the medium breed bitch (from 11 to 25 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Sizes available
15kg
MOTHER AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT
MEDIUM STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight (kg)
|0 to 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|11
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|90g
|120g
|145g
|14
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|70g
|120g
|150g
|190g
|20
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|100g
|140g
|190g
|230g
|25
|BABY DOG MILK
|90g
|155g
|170g
|225g
|280g
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight (kg)
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|0 - 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|11
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|0g
|42g
|72g
|97g
|14
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|21g
|71g
|101g
|141g
|20
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|51g
|91g
|141g
|181g
|25
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|41g
|106g
|121g
|176g
|231g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.