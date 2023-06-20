Shih Tzu Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Shih Tzu puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. SHIH TZU PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Healthy skin & coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 4 kg
|Adult weight = 5 kg
|Adult weight = 7 kg
|2 m
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|96 g (1 cups)
|116 g (1+2/8 cups)
|3 m
|91 g (1 cups)
|108 g (1+1/8 cups)
|136 g (1+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|95 g (1 cups)
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|5 m
|95 g (1 cups)
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|146 g (1+4/8 cups)
|6 m
|86 g (7/8 cups)
|103 g (1+1/8 cups)
|145 g (1+3/8 cups)
|7 m
|77 g (7/8 cups)
|92 g (1 cups)
|131 g (1+2/8 cups)
|8 m
|68 g (6/8 cups)
|81 g (7/8cups)
|117 g (1+1/8 cups)
|9 m
|68 g (6/8 cups)
|81 g (7/8 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|67 g (6/8 cups)
|80 g (7/8 cups)
|103 g ( cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Shih Tzu Adult
|Transition to Shih Tzu Adult
|Transition to Shih Tzu Adult