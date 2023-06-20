Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
|Dry only
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|61 g
|6/8
|53
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|4
|102
|1 + 3/8
|90
|1 + 1/8
|78
|1
|6
|138
|1 + 6/8
|122
|1 + 5/8
|105
|1 + 3/8
|8
|172
|2 + 2/8
|151
|2
|130
|1 + 6/8
|10
|203
|2 + 5/8
|179
|2 + 3/8
|154
|2
|15
|275
|3 + 5/8
|242
|3 + 1/8
|209
|2 + 6/8
|20
|341
|4 + 4/8
|300
|3 + 7/8
|259
|3 + 3/8
|25
|403
|5 + 2/8
|355
|4 + 5/8
|307
|4
|30
|462
|6
|407
|5 + 2/8
|351
|4 + 5/8
|35
|519
|6 + 6/8
|457
|6
|395
|5 + 1/8
|40
|574
|7 + 4/8
|505
|6 +5/8
|436
|5 + 5/8
|45
|627
|8 + 1/8
|552
|7 + 2/8
|476
|6 + 2/8
|50
|678
|8 + 7/8
|597
|7 + 6/8
|516
|6 + 6/8
|55
|729
|9 + 4/8
|641
|8 + 3/8
|554
|7 + 2/8
|60
|778
|10 + 1/8
|684
|8 + 7/8
|591
|7 + 6/8
|70
|873
|11 + 3/8
|768
|10
|664
|8 + 5/8
|80
|965
|12 + 5/8
|949
|11
|733
|948
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.