ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 22.0% - Fat content: 7.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 1.8% - Essential fatty acids: 1.25% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.3% - EPA/DHA: 0.13%. Metabolisable energy: 346.5 kcal / 100g.
Composition : Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, animal fats, minerals, yeasts products, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 200 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 50 - Crude fibre (max) 28 - Crude ash (max) 68.
Dry onlyThinThinNormalNormalOverweightOverweight
Dog's weight (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
261 g6/8536/8465/8
41021 + 3/8901 + 1/8781
61381 + 6/81221 + 5/81051 + 3/8
81722 + 2/815121301 + 6/8
102032 + 5/81792 + 3/81542
152753 + 5/82423 + 1/82092 + 6/8
203414 + 4/83003 + 7/82593 + 3/8
254035 + 2/83554 + 5/83074
3046264075 + 2/83514 + 5/8
355196 + 6/845763955 + 1/8
405747 + 4/85056 +5/84365 + 5/8
456278 + 1/85527 + 2/84766 + 2/8
506788 + 7/85977 + 6/85166 + 6/8
557299 + 4/86418 + 3/85547 + 2/8
6077810 + 1/86848 + 7/85917 + 6/8
7087311 + 3/8768106648 + 5/8
8096512 + 5/894911733948

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

