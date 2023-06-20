PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal low fat is a precisely formulated diet for dogs with conditions requiring a highly digestible, significantly fat restricted nutritional solution. Recommeded for cases of: Diarrhoea, Acute and chronic pancreatitis, Hyperlipidemia, Lymphangiectasia, Gastritis, oesophagitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

