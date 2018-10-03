Kitten routine Weaning - 1 to 4 months.

2. Trust that mum knows best

Kittens learn everything from their mum — including their eating habits! As kittens grow and become more adventurous, they’ll often want to try mum’s food. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat food is ideal as it was specially created to fulfill the needs of both, and as we say, sharing is caring!

To help your kitten’s transition from liquid to solid food and start the natural weaning process, you can give them a softer texture such as the ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat mousse or moisten ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat kibbles to make a thick gruel that is easy for kittens to ingest is the first step. Follow the instructions on the pack to moisten the kibble to the correct consistency and make sure that you always give them the preparation as soon you’ve made it, as cats are sensitive to food that is not fresh. On the pack, you can also find information about the recommended quantity and frequency at which to feed them to make sure they get exactly what they need. Finally, don’t forget to give them access to fresh water at all times!