Outdoor

karma sucha dla kotów

Pełnoporcjowa zbilansowana karma dla dorosłych kotów (od 1 do 7 roku życia), aktywnych i często wychodzących na zewnątrz.

Dostępne rozmiary

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

Jaka jest właściwa porcja?
Wzmocnienie nieprzepuszczalności bariery skórnej

Receptura wzmacnia nieprzepuszczalność bariery skórnej, dzięki unikalnej kombinacji składników odpowiadających za zdrowie skóry oraz kompleksowi przeciwutleniaczy.

If your cat is partial to the outdoors and leads an active lifestyle, it's important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences.ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor has a high energy and calorie content to ensure it meets the nutritional requirements for cats with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with weather changes throughout the seasons.Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor helps to support your cat's immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora for optimal intestinal health.To assist strenuous movements, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor contains a combination of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support your cat's joint health.

