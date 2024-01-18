Outdoor
karma sucha dla kotów
Pełnoporcjowa zbilansowana karma dla dorosłych kotów (od 1 do 7 roku życia), aktywnych i często wychodzących na zewnątrz.
Dostępne rozmiary
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Wzmocnienie nieprzepuszczalności bariery skórnej
Receptura wzmacnia nieprzepuszczalność bariery skórnej, dzięki unikalnej kombinacji składników odpowiadających za zdrowie skóry oraz kompleksowi przeciwutleniaczy.
|Waga kota
|2 kg
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Niedowaga
|40 g
|55 g
|75 g
|95 g
|115 g
|Waga prawidłowa
|30 g
|45 g
|60 g
|75 g
|90 g
INFORMACJE O PRODUKCIE
If your cat is partial to the outdoors and leads an active lifestyle, it's important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences.ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor has a high energy and calorie content to ensure it meets the nutritional requirements for cats with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with weather changes throughout the seasons.Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor helps to support your cat's immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora for optimal intestinal health.To assist strenuous movements, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor contains a combination of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support your cat's joint health.