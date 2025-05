Supplements Dog Skin & Coat Adul

SPOSÓB UŻYCIA

FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Supplements for adult dogs. Please adhere to the number of pieces per day indicated in the feeding guidelines. If you are giving supplements, it is recommended to adjust the main meal portion size accordingly to maintain your pet’s healthy body weight. Please consult your veterinarian if you have any questions. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Water should be available at all times. (For Italia only) To dispose of the packaging, follow our website.