4 months +
Sustained growth period
Adulthood approaches, and the kitten gradually reaches full physical maturity.
Tailored nutrition for your kitten
Nutritional formulas that help to build your kitten's natural defences, support healthy growth, and aid in digestive system development.
Health
During this period cats begin to scent mark through spraying and rubbing their scent glands on their cheeks against objects, other animals and humans. This is the signal that puberty is starting. Neutering should now be discussed with your vet.
Nutrition
As the kitten approaches physical maturity and gets close to its full adult weight, it will need to transition to adult food and adult portions. The nutritional balance will be dependent on their size and metabolic factors such as whether they are allowed outdoors and whether they’ve been neutered.
Behaviour
As the cat begins to approach physical maturity, there is increased exploration of dominance within the household. This will include challenging the status of humans and other pets. It is important that as an owner you maintain the routines and behaviours set in the early months of its life to ensure consistency and manage stress.
Development
At this stage your kitten will begin to develop 30 adult teeth. By eight months the kitten will have reached 80%of its adult weight. And if it hasn’t been neutered, sexual maturity is reached, and sexual cycles and mating behaviours begin. Depending on the breed, adulthood is reached between 12 to 15 months.
Environment
If kittens have had all their vaccinations and once they reach around 6 months old, you can begin to introduce them to the outside world. A phased approach to this is best. Until kittens are confident in their surroundings, it is best to stay with them when they are outside. When they feel confident they will begin to venture further. As a rule, male cats have a wider range, while females stay closer to home. At this stage, consistent owner behaviour and discipline is important.
2-4 months
Intense growth period
The kitten starts to understand its place in the world and develops behaviours that will stay with them for life.