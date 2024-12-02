All about your dog's lifespan

Having a sense of a dog's lifespan is essential for responsible pet ownership. Various factors can influence the lifespan of a dog, including breed, size, health, and the bond between a dog and its humans. There are some general understandings regarding how long different dog breeds can live, irrespective of size, always support good health and well-being. 

Have you ever asked yourself, “how long do dogs live?” To find an answer, you should first research the specific dog breed you’re looking at, especially if you’re considering getting a dog. But know that how you treat and care for your future dog will also greatly impact your dog's longevity.

How does a dog's breed impact longevity?

Your dog’s breed plays a big role in determining how long your dog might live. So, when it comes to dog life expectancy by breed size, you’ll find larger breeds have shorter lifespans, unfortunately, while small dog breeds are generally known as long-living dogs. You can attribute this distinction to genetic factors and breed-specific characteristics.

Larger dogs age at an accelerated rate, which may contribute to a higher likelihood of health issues such as joint problems and certain cancers. Conversely, small breeds are known to have the best dog breed longevity, with some, like Yorkshire Terriers or Chihuahuas, for example, being recognised as the longest-living dog breeds.

Do small dogs live longer than big dogs?

Small dogs are commonly called the longest-living dog breeds but it all really comes down to the specific dog. Genetics, overall health, and individual care play a significant role in determining dog breed longevity. While smaller breeds often have longer lifespans, it is essential to consider other factors when assessing a dog's lifespan.

What else impacts the lifespan of a dog?

It's essential to understand that while breed size impacts lifespan, it's not the sole determinant. If you’re looking at what else contributes to a dog’s life expectancy beyond breed, here are some key points to consider:

 

By considering and implementing these factors, dog owners can positively impact their furry companion's life expectancy and help ensure they live a healthy and thriving life. Another factor you should consider is how you look after your dog during its final years.

How long do large dogs tend to live?

Large dog breeds generally have shorter lifespans compared to smaller and medium-sized breeds. This is often due to factors such as the size of their bodies, genetic predispositions to illnesses, and, sadly, potential health issues.

To help answer the question of how long large dogs live, we’ve rounded up a few large dog breeds and their approximate life expectancy*, but, of course, it all depends on the individual dog.


Large dogs breeds

It's important to note that these are average life expectancies, and individual dogs may vary. You can help improve the likelihood of a longer lifespan by ensuring you do everything within your power to make their lives the best they can be. Feeding them good quality food, giving them regular exercise and mental stimulation—and affection, which is a pleasure for and good for the health of all involved—and staying on top of vet visits ensure your dog's health status is monitored which can help lengthen your dog's life, no matter the breed or size.

What is a medium-sized dog's life expectancy?

The average lifespan of a medium-sized dog is about 10-13 years; however, this differs based on breed, genetics, and care. Medium-sized dogs generally live for a slightly shorter time compared to smaller breeds. However, their life expectancy varies depending on breed, health, and care. Here are some examples of medium-sized dog breeds and their life expectancy*:
Medium-sized breeds

  • A Beagle’s life expectancy is typically 12 to 15 years
  • An English Cocker Spaniel has a lifespan of 13 to 15 years
  • A Border Collie’s life expectancy is often between 12 to 15 years, making them one of the longer-living medium-sized breed
  • The Australian Shepherd typically lives between 12 to 15 years, making them another medium-sized dog with a longer life expectancy

These are the average medium-sized dog life expectancy; you should consider each dog is unique, and how long they live will depend on many things. Ensuring you properly care for and nurture your dog will help it live a healthy and even longer life.

What's the average lifespan of a small dog?

The average lifespan of a small dog can vary depending on several factors, including breed, genetics, and overall health. There is a common idea that small dogs live longer, but why? Well, it’s all about ageing. Larger breeds age faster and, therefore, tend to have less time on this earth.

Here are some examples of small dog breeds and their life expectancy*:

Small dog breeds

  • How long do Chihuahuas live? On average, 15 to 17 years, with some individuals living longer
  • The average life expectancy of a Pomeranian is 14 to 16 years
  • A Yorkshire Terrier’s lifespan is typically 12 to 16 years, making them one of the longer-living small breed
  • A Chinese Crested dog can usually live between 10 to 17 years

You can see that the average lifespan of a small dog is longer than that of medium-sized and large breeds. However, each dog is unique. You can help your dog live longer by ensuring you do your utmost to keep them healthy, happy, and fit and by taking them to the vet regularly to stay on top of their health.

*Sourced from RC breed pages or the American Kennel Club but you may find different sources offering different average life spans for these breeds.


Actions you can take to help improve your dog’s life expectancy

While breed and size play a role in a dog's lifespan, responsible pet ownership and appropriate care significantly impact their overall health and longevity. In addition to the list above on how to positively impact your dog’s longevity, here are some actions you can take to help improve your dog’s lifespan.

So, how long do dogs live? Well, it’s all about the individual dog. And although many factors impact a dog's life expectancy, if you do what you can to look after your pup's health and well-being, including regular vet checks, a healthy, well-balanced diet and exercise for their body and mind, you can help keep your dog in their best shape all throughout their life.

