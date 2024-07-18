Let's talk Border Collies
“Born to Run.” That may well be the mantra of the Border Collie, a breed whose bright eyes and vivacious appearance are clues to the wellspring of energy underneath. An affectionate, loyal companion, the Border Collie is the perfect match for a runner or super athletic person—the more the better, given the breed’s constant need for activity.
Official name: Border Collie
Other names: Collie
Origins: Scotland
Drooling tendencies1 out of 5
Grooming needs3 out of 5
Shedding Level3 out of 5
Barking tendencies3 out of 5
Energy level*5 out of 5
Compatibility with other pets5 out of 5
Warm weather?4 out of 5
Cold weather?4 out of 5
Suited to apartment living1 out of 5
Can stay alone1 out of 5
Family pet?*5 out of 5
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|48 - 56 cm
|46 - 53 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|13.5 - 25 kg
|13.5 - 25 kg
|Life stages
|Adult
|1 to 7 years
|Mature
|Senior
|7 to 10 years
|From 10 years
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Get to know the Border Collie
All you need to know about the breed
What do we do next? If the Border Collie could talk, this would surely be an oft-heard phrase. The breed is extremely energetic, with an almost constant need to move, so the perfect match is an owner who likes the same. No apartment life for this dog: Border Collie energy is almost off the charts. They would definitely thrive on a farm, ranch, or other setting giving them plenty of room to run and a job to do.
Slight in build, the Border Collie epitomises a herding breed and has the hallmark “herding eye”—a steely stare put on sheep, or perhaps you, when you least expect it! They are by far one of the most agile and nimble dogs.
The breed name comes from the Borders region between England and Scotland, rolling Highland territory that necessitated a dog that could roll with it. Herding sheep all day? No problem!
Loyal to the bone, Border Collies can also be quiet when around strangers, endearingly so. They warm up in a short amount of time, as long as tasks – and jobs – keep coming. Despite their intensity, Border Collie behaviour isn’t erratic, they are pretty predictable and dependable. The breed is tailor-made for agility and obedience competitions, both great outlets for their high athleticism.
2 facts about Bull Terriers
1. They may be an escape artist.
The incessant energy and curiosity of the Border Collie character will cause them to follow their nose—and to wander as well. Keep them safe with a well-fenced enclosure and a watchful eye.
2. A Border found on the border
Between Scotland and England, that is, as the Border Collie’s extreme athleticism and agility was well-suited for the hilly Highland terrain found there and the sheep herding activities so needed in the region.
History of the breed
Border Collies have a long history in their nation of origin, the United Kingdom, descending from multiple strains of herding and sheepdogs before them. Originating in the 17th century, oddly enough it wasn’t until the 20th that they were officially recognised. Their name stems from the breed’s use as herding dogs in the rolling Highlands found on the border between England and Scotland, the “Collie” part of the name refers to sheepdogs and comes from the Scottish dialect.
As the breed developed, they branched off into specific geographic regions—Welsh Sheepdogs, Northern Sheepdogs, Highland Collies, and Scotch Collies.
In 1860, the second dog show in England was held and Scottish Sheepdogs were shown.
Border Collies are still highly prized for their agility and ability to herd, whether in a commercial or domestic setting. The Border Collie’s remarkable intelligence and need for speed has made them the top winners of agility competitions worldwide.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Bull Terriers
3.Body
5.Coat
1.Ears
4.Tail
2.Head
Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Bull Terrier
Caution: Children at play may cause herding
Barking, nipping, and nudging are fine out in the field but may cause the Border Collie to lapse into work mode on the homefront. Train your dog around children from the start so they know the difference between lambs and little lambs.
Border Collies will run until they are out of breath
Yes, really. The desire for Border Collies to run and herd is genetic. The breed has stamina to spare, and can cuddle too, but not until the work is done. Satisfy this by making sure your dog is brought up in the right setting—one with lots of space.
Sudden hand movements may mean more than you think.
Owners and breeders employ incredibly subtle movements to instruct the Border Collie on what to do, and the dogs in return are almost able to predict the commands ahead of time. Watch the movements made around your dog as they could be interpreted to mean something entirely different than was intended.
Healthy diet, healthier dog
When choosing food for a Border Collie, there are many factors to consider: Their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog.
Clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks.
Energy intake may also have to be adapted to the climatic conditions. A dog that lives outdoors in winter will have increased energy requirements.
The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who will prescribe an exclusively veterinary diet.
A Border Collie puppy’s requirements, in terms of energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins, are much greater than those of an adult dog. They need energy and nutrients to maintain their body, but also to grow and build it. Until they are 12 months old, a Border Collie puppy’s immune system develops gradually. A complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – can help support their natural defences during this time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. Their digestive functions are different from an adult Border Collie’s, too: Their digestive system is not mature yet so it’s important to provide highly-digestible proteins that will be effectively used. Prebiotics, such as fructo-oligosaccharides, support digestive health by helping balance the intestinal flora, resulting in good stool quality.
Similarly, a puppy’s teeth – starting with the milk teeth, or first teeth, then the permanent teeth – are an important factor that needs to be taken into account when choosing the size, shape, and texture of kibble. This short growth phase also means high energy needs, so the food must have a high energy content (expressed in Kcal/100g of food), while concentrations of all other nutrients will also be higher than normal in a specially-formulated growth food. It is recommended to split the daily allowance into three meals until they are six months old, then to switch to two meals per day.
Throughout their life, it is important to avoid feeding Border Collies human foods or fatty snacks. Instead, reward them with kibble taken from their daily meal allowance, and strictly follow the feeding guidelines written on the package in order to prevent excessive weight gain.
The main nutritional goals for adult Border Collies are:
Maintaining an ideal body weight by using highly digestible ingredients and keeping the fat content at a sensible level.
Promoting optimal digestibility with high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre
Helping to preserve the health and beauty of the skin and coat with the enriched addition of essential fatty acids (especially EPA-DHA), essential amino acids, and B vitamins.
To help support their natural defences, a formula enriched with an antioxidant complex and containing mannan-oligosaccharides is recommended.
After 7 years old, Border Collies start facing the first signs of ageing. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality, and specific nutrients, such as chondroitin and glucosamine, will help maintain healthy bones and joints. Ageing is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Border Collies should have the following characteristics:
Higher vitamin C and E content. These nutrients have antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body’s cells against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to ageing
High-quality protein. Contrary to a widely held misconception, lowering the protein content in food brings little benefit in limiting kidney failure. In addition, older dogs are less efficient at using dietary protein than younger dogs. Reducing the phosphorus content is a good way of slowing down the gradual deterioration of kidney function.
A higher proportion of the trace elements iron, zinc, and manganese to help maintain the good condition of the skin and coat.
A higher quantity of polyunsaturated fatty acids to help maintain the quality of the coat. Dogs can normally produce these fatty acids, but ageing can affect this physiological process.
As they age, dogs increasingly suffer from teeth problems. To ensure they continue to eat in sufficient quantities, the shape, size and hardness of their kibble needs to be tailored to their jaw.
Caring for your Bull Terrier
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Extreme athleticism is the hallmark of the breed. With its innate high drive, the more exercise the Border Collie gets, the better. Agility, obedience, tracking, and rally competitions suit this breed well, or really any constant movement! Daily vigorous activity is best.
Grooming your Border Collie will inevitably require some work. As an active breed, they don’t always stay as clean as we might prefer. With fur that can vary from a rough coat to a smooth one, using a pin comb one to two times a week will take out tangles and keep them looking sharp and ready for anything.
Fewer dogs are easier to train than the Border Collie. Very intelligent and with a high desire to please, obedience training can be practiced throughout your dog’s life. Make sure to socialise them from the start since the breed can be wary of newcomers. In need of a job always, agility training and competitions are the perfect outlet. A busy Border Collie is a content Border Collie.
7/7
All about Border Collies
Not much! The Border Collies’ biggest drawback is their need for constant activity. The breed’s origins lie in herding and they have at times been called a “fanatical workaholic” so it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. A Border Collie’s smarts make them a challenge at times too, and very much not suited for city living. If not a farm owner, keep yours occupied with multiple daily walks, or a well-fenced yard where they can run free. Agility courses and advanced obedience training match the Border Collie activity level well.
Having a Border Collie as a pet can be a great decision. Lively dogs with a great disposition, they are very child-friendly and super playful, a breed that adapts well to human companionship; its instinct to herd may even translate to humans at times! As with all dogs, early socialisation and training is essential.
Suggested Breeds
Read more on this topic
Sources
- Veterinary Centers of America https://vcahospitals.com/;
- Royal Canin Dog Encyclopaedia. Ed 2010 and 2020
- Banfield Pet Hospital https://www.banfield.com/
- Royal Canin BHN Product Book
- American Kennel Club https://www.akc.org/
Like & share this page